Undergrads increasingly outsourcing their papers

By Ange Iliza More by this Author

Penalties such as suspension and expulsion are used when a student plagiarises or commits any other kind of academic misconduct at most institutions like the University of Rwanda.

However, undergraduate students are increasingly outsourcing writing of their dissertations, Rwanda Today has learnt and the university is unable to monitor the ongoing vice, which not only affects the quality but also gives an unfair advantage.

The practise commonly known in universities as “Kudodesha” or sewing is when a student is supposed to work on a research project, but instead hires someone else to do it.

A student at the University of Rwanda told Rwanda Today, on condition of anonymity, that he has earned over Rwf5,000,000 (approximately $500) in the past few months from doing research projects for his fellow students. He has been doing it since August after completing his own project and receiving requests from others to assist them.

It takes him one-two months to complete a non-scientific dissertation and he often does more than one simultaneously. “I have worked with three students so far and made more money than I expected. It is very common among final students,” he said.

Bernard Bahati, director for Teaching and Learning Enhancement, in charge of dissertation and academic research at the University of Rwanda said, “There are just no means yet to detect it... Detecting plagiarism is usually left to lecturers in undergraduate programmes."

Advertisement

The Academic Integrity Plagiarism Control and Scientific Writing policy of the University of Rwanda states that “academics must not turn a blind eye on any case of academic misconduct and suspected cases of plagiarism.”

Asked whether they are aware that such a malpractise occurs in universities, Rose Mukankomeje, executive director of Higher Education Council said that the institution is aware and has set anti-plagiarism policies in place. She did not however answer whether the institution follows up on how the policy is implemented.