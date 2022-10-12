UK minister vows to make Rwanda migrant scheme work

By RWANDA TODAY More by this Author

The UK's new Home Secretary Suella Braverman has vowed to stop small boats crossing the Channel and to find a way to "make the Rwanda scheme work".

Ms Braverman, in her first speech in the job, received a standing ovation at the Conservative Party conference this week after promising to stop the illegal migrant crossings

"We have got to stop the boats crossing the Channel. This has gone on for too long. But I have to be straight with you, there are no quick fixes," she said

"The problem is chronic. Organised criminal gangs are selling a lie to thousands of people. Many are drowning in the Channel.

"Many are leaving a safe country like France and abusing our asylum system." Ms Braverman told the Birmingham conference that she will work closely with France "to get more out of our partnership" both on the French coast line and "further upstream" against the criminal gangs smuggling people over.

This announcement was met with a standing ovation from the audience and prompted her to say she had not finished yet.

The home secretary added that in order to prevent illegal migration "we need to find a way to make the Rwanda scheme work."

She hit out at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) overriding the UK Supreme Court so the government's first flight to Rwanda was unable to take off.

Her predecessor, Priti Patel, launched the scheme to send migrants, who came into the UK via small boats in the Channel, to Rwanda. But no flights have yet left the UK due to the ECHR's decisions, with Ms Braver- man saying:

"We need to take back control." She also said the largest group of migrants in small boats are currently coming from Albania, which she said is "a safe country."

Ms Braverman said many of them claim to have been trafficked as modern slaves "despite them having paid thousands of pounds to come here, or having willingly taken a dangerous journey across the Channel."

She said many are not modern slaves and their claims of being trafficked "are lies." Dover's Tory MP Natalie Elphicke she welcomed the measures and added that the British people will "absolutely help people in need of asylum" but the situation is abused daily in the town.

Ms Braverman also said there are "egregious examples of convicted paedophiles and rapists" making last-minute claims of modern slavery to block their deportation. In her wide-ranging speech, the home secretary said legal migration needs to be controlled so those who emigrate to the UK assimilate.

"It's not racist for anyone, ethnic minority or otherwise, to want to control our borders," said Ms Braverman, whose parents came from Kenya and Mauritius in the 1960s.

"It's not bigoted to say that we have too many asylum seekers who are abusing the system.

"It's not xenophobic to say that mass and rapid migration places pressure on housing, public services and community relations.