Two killed in grenade attack in Bujumbura

At least two people were killed in Bujumbura following a grenade explosion in one of the city’s busiest spots on Tuesday evening.

The government termed the incident a terrorism attack, and said that investigations have been launched.

“One person died on spot near the former central market while another one died after being evacuated,” a statement from Burundi’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Public Security.

According to authorities one suspect was arrested pending further investigations.

“I am saddened with those who want to drag back Burundi through terrorism but they should know that they don’t have a place. My condolences to the family of victims. I call on all Burundians to remain solid, unity is our victory,” Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye tweeted.

This is the first time that such an attack has happened under President Ndayishimiye’s regime.

The attack comes as the 51st meeting of the UN Standing Advisory Committee on Human Rights in Central Africa is underway in Bujumbura.

This is the first time the country is hosting a high level meeting of the kind since the political crisis of 2015.