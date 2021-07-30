Tunisian President appoints new Interior minister

By XINHUA More by this Author





Tunis,

Tunisian President Kais Saied has appointed Ridha Gharsallaoui as the new Interior minister, the presidency said on Thursday.

During the inauguration ceremony, the new minister "took the constitutional oath before the President," reads a presidency statement.

Saied stressed that "this oath, in accordance with article 89, proves full compliance with the provisions of the Tunisian Constitution," the statement said.

Gharsallaoui is specialised in the areas of intelligence, anti-terrorism and logistical support, local media reports said.

On July 25, Saied removed Hichem Mechichi from the post of Prime Minister and acting Interior minister, and suspended all activities of the Assembly of People's Representatives, or the Parliament.