Trauma from Genocide against the Tutsi permeates generations

By Ange Iliza More by this Author

Born five years after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi that orphaned her both parents and took most of her uncles and aunties, Jo siane Agahire, 21, remembers her childhood woven with fear, anxiety and nightmares.

“When I was a child, my mother lived traumatised woman. I did not understand the situation at first but the older I got, the more attached I would get to her stories. I would have terrible dreams about what I heard her saying, or even hallucinate what I imagine happened,” she recounts. Agahire’s father died when she was 15. Her mother’s situation got worse when she started abusing alcohol as a result of her husband’s death.

As an elder daughter, Agahire took over family responsibilities ever since. Agahire did not live through the Genocide against the Tutsi, but the trauma passed from her mother still torments her27 years after the tragedy.

Agahire’s experience is shared with increasingly more young people who were either young or not yet born during the 1994 genocide. They passed down their parents’ experiences and relive their stories, phenomenon psychologically referred to as “intergenerational trauma.”

A study conducted by Rwanda Biomedical Centre in 2019 indicated that the prevalence of trauma among genocide survivors and their children aged between 24 and 35 stands at 18.5 percent. They were either not born yet or were very young during the genocide. Darius Gishoma, a senior lecturer at the University of Rwanda, explained to Rwanda Today that cross-generational trauma happens when traumatic experiences by parents affect the mind, behaviour and well-being of descendants.

Cross-generational trauma is not only transmitted by parents’ behaviours but also social exposure and epigenetic factors that transmit per plained.

Advertisement

Intergenerational trauma has no specific patterns. It could be mild for some but intense for others.

When the trauma is intense with symptoms such as depression, anxiety, fear and hallucinations, the whole family feels the shock.

“If a child as young as 18 years old suffers from intense symptoms like depression, their education and roles in their families and communities are jeopardised. That is when drug abuse and suicide cases take toll among the youth,” Dr Gishoma said.

Telling the facts about history and educating the young generation about the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi is the most effective way to deal with cross-generational trauma, said Dr Gishoma. His view was echoed by Prof Rutembesa Eugene who has been co-conducting research on the issue for two years.

“The trauma is transmitted through parents’ relationships with their children. ''Parents think that by keeping quiet they are protecting their children but they forget that silence speaks too.

The phenomenon can be also contagious through how parents educate their children about what happened,” Prof Rutembesa said. How concerning is the problem? Tristan Murenzi, executive director of Rwanda We Want, an initiative that aims at empowering youth, has been on a quest to raise awareness over transgenerational trauma and how concerning the problem is.

The initiative gathers young people in different parts of the country and educates them about the topic.

“Seventy percent of the youth who attend our events are not aware of the topic. This makes the issue even more concerning because if the public is not aware, the victims might be more than we think,” he explained.