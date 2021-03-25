Trade union root for review of law to support early access for RSSB funds in difficult times

By JOHNSON KANAMUGIRE More by this Author

Trade unions are pushing for changes in law to allow social security fund contributors to access their money in difficult times like pandemics.

According workers' rights lobby, some contributors have lost jobs but cannot access their contribution due to restrictions by the law.

The lobby said despite contributing for years, workers whose livelihoods were destroyed as direct result of the pandemic-induced massive job losses, contract suspensions and salary cuts were left on their own due to lack of coverage by the social security scheme.

The law only grants regular contributors the right to social security in the event of disability and retirement as it has emerged that years of contribution to the scheme by workers affected by the massive job losses could be of little use.

Many contributors face the risk of losing if they fail to secure further formal employment to meet the minimum 15-year contribution required for one to be eligible for regular pension allowance in old age.

Trade unionists say there is a need to review Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB) to enable contributors to access their money in case there is an outbreak of a pandemic that caused job cuts.

“We need changes that grant one rights on the savings like in situations when one’s employment is disrupted in pandemics yet having contributed for many years, and the fund sometimes having used it in profitable undertaking.

The scheme shouldn’t wait to take care of beneficiaries when they are incapacitated or old age. It should intervene even when people are still active,” said Africain Biraboneye, General Secretary at Rwanda Workers' Trade Union Confederation.

“We are of the opinion that they should consider offering a certain percentage of workers’ contributions as a bailout fund pending restoration of job opportunities.”

Mr Biraboneye said the ongoing push has not reached critical stage, save for discussions with the Labour Ministry and different concerned agencies to examine its possibility.