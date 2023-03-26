There is light at the end of the tunnel as banks recover

By MOSES K. GAHIGI More by this Author

What are BPR's key priorities after the successful merger of the two units?

It has been a memorable experience. Our key objective along this journey has been to successfully bring together different operational and business facets of the two institutions, which I am happy to say has been achieved.

We want to create a financial experience for our customers that is seamless throughout their interaction with our service delivery points. This has required alignment of our people to this vision and implementing standout technology to provide a variety of products and services, with capabilities to solve any financial need in the shortest time possible.

Our commitment to improve our services is the reason we were able to close 2022 having achieved both our balance sheet growth and income targets.

The year started with customer concerns of system glitches that affected services, what caused this and what are you doing to address it?

We recently upgraded our banking systems as part of the merger process between KCB Bank Rwanda and Banque Populaire du Rwanda.

The upgrade is a month old, and is going through expected teething issues, however our technology teams have stabilized uptime and are working around the clock to ensure consistency of service in branches and on digital channels.

The process of moving to new technology platforms usually has a few interruptions, especially with the size of customer information we are putting together. However, I can assure our customers that bulk of transactional issues have been fixed. We have teams working on any backlogs caused by the upgrade.

We are confident that there will be limited disruptions in the near future. For now, over the counter services and channels are available to customers, and we encourage them to contact us through any of our 154 branches or our call center which can be reached on 1500 or 5222 for resolution of any issues.

What is the situation with BPR Bank in regards to NPLs?

For any BPR Bank customer, the credit process is an interactive partnership that we dedicate ourselves to from start to finish. When you look at the loan cycle, it’s imperative that we allocate adequate time in providing required information to the customer, reviewing all applications professionally, with the sole purpose of creating a long term, successful credit relationship.

Volatility of inflation and post pandemic economic effects are still being felt by the market today, this has affected pricing of consumer goods, and indices such as purchasing power which ultimately slows down repayment cycles, and loan productivity.

However, we are constantly speaking to customers to anticipate these bottlenecks.

What are your forecasts for this year in regards to the Banks return on capital?

2023 presents another opportunity for BPR Bank Rwanda Plc to aggressively pursue its ambitious targets. Our strategy is to provide customers with value propositions to enable extensive growth of their businesses and a smooth flow of transactions.