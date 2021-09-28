Tea farmers, exporters upbeat as prices begin to recover

By MOSES K. GAHIGI More by this Author

Rwanda tea farmers and exporters are upbeat as the commodity's prices on the international market begin to recover from the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“At the moment the prices are regaining; they are starting to go up due to a growing demand of tea on the international market. The tea produced during this season (dry) is of good quality. This has contributed to the price increase for our tea,” said Charles Kenge Iruta, acting sales and marketing manager of Rwanda mountain tea.

He said the average price for all the tea sold at the Mombasa auction currently stands at $280/kg. Rwanda’s tea has continued to ride on its superior quality to even fetch a higher price at $290/kg at the Mombasa auction, according to Mr Kenge.

For most of last year and early 2021, tea prices fell to an all-time low of below $2 per kilogramme as demand remained suppressed. The pandemic led to subdued consumption in key markets such as Europe, and the US as restaurants, hotels, and shops remained closed.

Although traders do not expect any decline in the prices going into the last quarter of the year, they are aware that the market is still choked by old tea stocks from last year.

Panic buying

Advertisement

When the pandemic hit last year, some of the buyers in the key markets rushed into panic buying of huge stocks of tea, predicting that the pandemic might affect production and supply from producing countries. What they did not foresee was the pandemic's effect on tea consumption.

“Many buyers found themselves with stock that was not moving because consumption had diminished. But the buyers in key markets still needed fresh tea, and the realisation that Covid-19 was here to stay left them with no option but to buy,” said Mr Kenge.

“There was selective demand at irregular rates for the 121,817 packages on offer with 24 percent of these remaining unsold,” according to the September 13-14 final market report at the Mombasa auction.

Rwanda recorded a 16 per cent increase in the value of its exports in the first half of the year, buoyed by growth in traditional exports of tea and coffee, according to the latest monetary policy and financial stability statement released by the central bank.

The statement shows that tea exports amounted to $50 million, slightly lower than the $51.2 million in the first half of 2020, despite higher export volumes.

Tea export volumes rose to 19,400 tonnes in the first half of the year, while tea unit prices declined by 9.1 per cent to $2.6/kg, from $2.9/kg.

The new strategy of paying farmers according to the prevailing market prices-benchmarked on the price average in the last three months, has given extra motivation for tea farmers to expand their plantations and also maintain the high quality standards.

The average price for green leaf to the farmer is now Rwf250 per kg, but this is subjected to the prevailing market price.