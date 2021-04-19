Tanzanian Covid-19 expert committee formed, says President Suluhu

By THE CITIZEN More by this Author

Dar es Salaam,

President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Sunday said she has formed a committee of experts that will advise her on the status of Covid-19 in the country and the necessary steps to take.

President Hassan called on religious leaders to preach on the disease in order for worshippers to take precautionary measures as advised by health experts, including washing hands with soap and running water, using sanitisers, maintaining social distancing and wearing face masks.

She spoke in Dodoma during a national conference organised by religious leaders to remember former President John Magufuli and pray for new leaders including herself and her Zanzibar counterpart, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

The President noted that the disease has been evolving and that new variants have been reported in many parts of the world.

“As I promised during the swearing-in of the permanent secretaries and their deputies, I have already formed a committee. I’m expecting to meet its members and representatives of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Finance and Planning in the near future in order to establish the way forward,” she said.

President Hassan noted that though the magnitude of the disease isn’t that huge it is inappropriate to completely dismiss its presence in the country.

“Let me promise that I will be frequently provide new updates on the disease from the committee in order to save the country from losing significant manpower and protect those in danger of contracting the disease,” she said.