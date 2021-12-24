Skyrocketing prices of vital hygiene products worry citizens

By PATRICK NGABO More by this Author

High cost of health and hygiene products including soap could slow down the fight against the spread on coronavirus as their prices keep skyrocketing.

While the use of hygiene products such as soap, sanitizers and water was made mandatory during the coronavirus pandemic with all public places required to have washing stations, there is concern over the cost of maintaining these services by businesses and at home.

A bar soap is now retailing at Rwf200, up Rwf100 while the costs of toilet paper, sanitizers and wipes are still high. This in addition to huge water bills to keep Washing stations running.

For some, including individuals and businesses, this is a challenge and makes it difficult to follow Covid-19 protocols. For instance, Speciose Munyana, a resident of Kacyiru says the cost of soap is too high given that she has other needs yet her income has not increased.

She earns approximately Rwf1,500. “I have to get food and other needs, imagine how a family is going to use this piece for bathing, hand washing often as preventing covid19 and washing clothes, we can’t keep hygiene regularly according to this unaffordable price, we could have not buy soap but it’s important for keeping hygiene…” Ms Munyana told Rwanda Today.

Theogene Nzambazimana, a small shop owner in the Kacyiru sector confirmed that the price of soap has increased. ‘‘We used to sell a bar of soap for Rwf400 from the cost of a dozen bars of Rwf4200 but now it’s double the price for 800 Rwf per a bar of soap from a dozen at Rwf 8400. It also applies to toilet paper we used to sell it for Rwf 200 per a piece from a dozen of Rwf 800 but now it’s Rwf 300 from a dozen of Rwf 12000 and our customers always claim its very expensive than before then prefer to buy at large stores for retailers than us in shops.

For her part, a restaurant owner in Nyabugogo Suburb says expenses on hygiene products have increased due to COVID-19 protocols. The restaurant is now paying a bigger water bill due to Washing Stations.

‘‘... We get losses through hand washing when a customer opens a water tap and leaves it open and spends like three washing basins. Others take away soap or a sanitizer but I appointed a volunteer for managing soap or sanitizer, serviette, and water to avoid some losses…” said Christine Madamu who works at a restaurant.