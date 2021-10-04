Seven schools receive approval to begin offering nursing courses once again

By JOHNSON KANAMUGIRE More by this Author

The Ministry of Education is considering reinstating nursing and midwifery courses in schools that were banned in 2007 as the government moves to plug a shortage of primary healthcare personnel.

Sources privy to the plans told Rwanda Today seven learning institutions have already received approval to start o­ffering the three-year A2 courses starting next month, with a target of graduating 210 nurses and midwives by 2025.

According to Union of Nurses and Midwives, the number would still be fewer for a country that needs at least 20,000 nurses and 6,000 midwives by 2030 to deliver universal health access.

The union said there are only 9,000 nurses and 2,200 midwives to serve a population of 13 million.

“The supply will not be bad but they will need further training. It will only help if emphasis is put on good quality training with a strategy to ensure employment and retention,” Andre Gitambagara, Rwanda Nurses and Midwives Union president told Rwanda Today.

Health workers have complained of being overloaded and overworked due to staff­ shortage.

“The existing gaps undermine the quality of service because most are working for between 50 to 60 hours per week. Our research shows 75 per cent don’t provide quality of care due to heavy workload and long working hours,” said Mr Gitambagara.

Previous attempts to plug the shortage through creation of nursing and midwifery schools at advanced diploma (A1) level did little to supply enough nurses with the programme in private higher learning institutions, and University of Rwanda estimated to be producing 600 graduates.

Rwanda Today learnt that a recent meeting between health, education and heads of schools resolved to reopen the A1 nursing and midwifery courses in seven academies across the country starting October 11.

Aaron Ruhugande and Luke Karemangingo, who head GS Remera Rukoma and GS Gahini respectively, two of the schools selected to start the programme, said preparations for reopening were at advanced stage.

“The government offered assistance in terms of laboratory equipment and consumables. The rest is the curriculum, learning and teaching materials for the programme,” said Mr Ruhugande