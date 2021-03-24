Rwandan Cabinet gives property owners reprieve over higher tariffs

By JOHNSON KANAMUGIRE More by this Author

The government has granted property owners temporary reprieve from the increased tax in the wake of widespread public uproar.

The contested rates more than quadrupled in several urban areas and townships countrywide after land tariffs were adjusted to between Rwf80 and Rwf300 per square metre from a maximum of Rwf80 per square metre.

Landlords also endured a punitive rate on “idle immovable property” like unexploited land parcels, and those exceeding the standard buildable size.

However, the Cabinet on Monday suspended the enforcement of the proposed tariffs as the government considers possible review following public complaints soon after the legislation came into effect last year.

“In consideration of the economic impact of the pandemic and the decline in households’ incomes, the Cabinet has decided to suspend the revised property tax rates. The old rates of 2019 will be applicable this year,” said Uzziel Ndagijimana, Minister for Finance and Economic Planning.

Mr Ndagijimana hinted in a national television at possible review of the contested rates, adding that those who had paid taxes using revised rates would have the extra amount considered during the next tax cycle.

Advertisement

The government also extended the initial deadline for property tax payment by a month until April 30.

There have been concerns that the rise in property tax rates could fuel a significant increase in rentals hence sending the cost of living even higher.

The legislation were, however, passed unopposed by Members of Parliament in September 2018. It is after the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda joined the House that attempts to overturn the legislation started albeit without success.

Green Party leader Frank Habineza, whose private member Bill initiated to change, arguing that the land tax rates should be removed or reduced to as low as Rwf100 per square metre.

Rwanda Revenue Authority, which collects decentralised taxes on behalf of Districts, had already projected revenues for Local Government entities to grow by Rwf13 billion to Rwf75 billion in the current fiscal year as new property tax rates take effect.

In Kigali’s high end residential neighbourhoods and others classified as Central Business District, for instance, new property tax rates more than doubled to between Rwf200 and Rwf220 per square metre.