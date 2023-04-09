Rwanda, Uganda review business strategy after border reopening

By MOSES K. GAHIGI More by this Author

Rwanda and Uganda are relooking at their business policies to boost trade, more than a year after the two countries reopened their land border.

Last week, officials looking at trade data say movement of goods across the two countries has not reached the level when their border was open.

And merchants and trade officials are calling on both governments to harmonise their trade policies to ease cross-border trade. The two countries reopened their borders in January last year, with Rwanda having shut it in 2018.

Foreign Ministers of the two countries held the 11th Joint Rwanda-Uganda Permanent Commission (JPC) in Kigali last week, during which a wide range of economic, political and security issues were discussed, as Kigali and Kampala take advantage of improved ties.

One of the key outcomes of the meeting was the resumption of Uganda Airlines direct flights to Kigali for the first time since the carrier was revamped in 2019.

However, traders say the normalisation of relations between the two countries is yet to be reflected in trade, that they continue to face tariff and non-tariff barriers at the border posts.

Advertisement

“We are talking of EAC economic integration but it seems like it is just on paper, why do I have to spend more than 2 hours at the border, why should I waste all that time in endless clearances, people in this meeting said things have improved but things are not okay” Yoram Atuhamize, a Ugandan shoe maker, and chairman of the country’s leather sector.

Owimugisha Immaculate, the Secretary General of the Uganda National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said trade between the two countries is still far from being smooth.

“At the border they will give you a list of the licenses required, but once you reach there with goods, they bring up other requirements they never mentioned at first.” She said the protectionist tendencies that still exist are hurting trade.

“Trade policies have not yet been harmonised, you come with a Q mark on your goods from the Uganda standards board, but getting to the border, they also want a Q mark from Rwanda,” she lamented referring to the quality marks of standardization.

Regarding tariffs, she said Rwandan authorities only waive taxes on raw materials they need for their local industries.