Rwanda: Treasury increases spending to 3.807b in new financial year

The government plans to increase spending to Rwf 3.807 billion in the new financial year, representing Rwf3.807 billion rise compared with Rwf3464.8 billion in the 2020/2021 revised budget.

This amount is made up of domestic revenues amounting to Rwf 1,993.0 billion comprising Rwf 1,717.2 billion from tax revenue and Rwf 275.8 billion from other revenue collections.

External grants are estimated at Rwf 612.2 billion and external loans of Rwf 651.5 billion, according to estimates by Rwanda’s Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

Spending will mainly focus on revamping the economy including supporting millions of vulnerable families and businesses still struggling amid the pandemic as well as rolling out vaccination which are critical to economic recovery "Despite worries over the pandemic that continues to ravage the world and our country, it is expected that our economy will grow by 5.1 per cent in 2021.

We are optimistic that the projected growth will be attained because a big part of the budget will be spent on economic recovery programmes to support the private sector, particularly businesses and development projects affected by Covid-19...” Uzziel Ndagijimana, the Minister for Finance and Economic planning told parliament during a virtual presentation of the national budget for the fiscal year 2021/22.

Rwanda is targeting to vaccinate 30 percent of its population by the end of 2021, and 60 percent by the end 2022.

Increased government spending is expected to cushion businesses and boost growth to 5.1 percent in the new financial year after recording a modest 3.5 percent growth in the first quarter of 2021.

The government had already allocated over $100 million to cushion businesses negatively impacted by the restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

Now, the government is backing on its Covid-19 related expenditures on health and economic measures which have cost it millions of dollars- over $311 million or 3.3 per cent of GDP as of September 2020, according to International Monetary Fund (IMF) figures to boost growth which is expected to rebound to 5.1 per cent from a contraction of 3.4 per cent in 2020 and to 7.0 per cent in 2022 and an average of 7.8 per cent in 2023 and 2024