Rwanda Telco blocks codes to fight fraud in mobile money

By SANDRINE UMUTONIWASE

Widespread fraud and misuse of mobile money codes exhibited by merchants across the country has forced MTN to go back to the drawing board.

As the country made all stops to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus, telecommunication companies innovated new ways of enabling merchants and customers to transact without using cash.

One of the innovations was introducing mobile money pay codes given to traders including shops, supermarkets, motorists, or any business involved in any form of cash transaction, it is on these codes that customers would send payment without any charges on both ends.

Many businesses started misusing these codes by using them in their personal transactions which an MTN agent Rwanda Today talked said led to a big loss for MTN.

"It found out that some of its agents also had started abandoning their normal codes, and adopted the new codes which are free of charge given to motocyclists and shopkeepers".

MTN reacted by blocking many momopay codes which were operating against its rules. "There are no charges at all, a customer pays for the bought products via the codes and for me to get the money, i transfer it to my normal mobile account.

Some of my fellow business people's codes that I know were blocked due to fraud" said Egide Dukundane, a shop owner. "The momopay codes are only for business use and not for other aside transactions, so for whoever violates that rule gets his or hers blocked for good, and thats what happened".

"As for me the codes have a limit of an amount of money one has to withdraw per day, I have not met any challenges with the code so far."