Rwanda Schools directed to buy food from farmers, millers

Thousands of farmers in rural areas are set to benefit from a new directive by the government that has lifted restrictions on public schools allowing them to source essential food supplies locally, Rwanda Today has learnt.

This follows the recent expansion of the school feeding programme to cover all learners in public primary and secondary schools with at least 3.3 million learners currently benefiting from the programme.

According to a new directive, which Rwanda Today has seen, Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning has instructed public schools to buy supplies directly from the farmers, millers and co-operatives in their localities.

Previously, food supplies were procured from urban wholesalers.

“You are requested to purchase local agriculture produce including maize, rice, potatoes, beans or green vegetables, from local farmers, co-operatives, and local millers near the schools,” Minister Uzziel Ndagijimana said in a letter addressed to district chief budget managers dated April 12.

School heads say the move will create some savings to stock up food supplies on time and avoid constant slashing of important items on meals instigated by inflation and taxation, all of which make the underfunded school meal programme difficult to implement.

“We have been going through normal bidding processes which are cumbersome and costly in the end because only the successful bidder is picked to supply the school with all we need.

''They price everything factoring in inflation, transport costs and their profit, and on top of that we incur both the Value Added Tax of 18 percent in addition to the withholding tax of three percent,” Sam Nkurunziza, head of Kagarama Secondary School in Kicukiro told Rwanda Today.

Until last week however, it was still unclear whether buying directly from farmers would ease the tax burden on schools as they were still waiting for detailed guidelines on how the arrangement would work.

In a letter to district officials, however, the Ministry of Finance indicated that the move was to ensure efficient use of the limited resources allocated to the school feeding programme.

According to head teachers the implications of the change on the current funding shortfall facing the feeding programme cannot be established until they get into actual implementation.

The programme, which has been extended to all primary schools across the country, faced a Rwf27 billion funding deficit this year after the Ministry of Education secured only Rwf38 billion of the Rwf65 billion package sought for the program.

Schools want funding allocation doubled to Rwf155 per student per day if the meal programme is to run smoothly.

With schools currently having to struggle to allocate learners with only Rwf56 per day in light of soaring market inflation school heads indicate that government would, on top of allowing them to buy at farm gate, have to ensure that disbursement of school feeding grants are made on time to avoid possible supply breakdown.

According to Etienne Mukeragabiro, head teacher at GS Rambura, the formal procurement terms ensured that suppliers have capacity to supply the school for the full term irrespective of whether or not payments are made on time.

Suppliers have in many cases been subjecting schools to exorbitant costs when they don't get paid on time, while parents have been often called to chip in, especially in instances of late disbursements of the funds by the government.

Both late disbursement of grants and non-payment of parents’ share in terms of school fees leaves schools grappling with debts.

While the changes could act as a blow to suppliers who have been buying from urban-based wholesalers, the move comes as good news for the farmers as they can now deal directly with schools in their areas.