Rwanda's investment policies bearing fruit, attracting more universities

The country has seen the entry of international universities such as Oklahoma Christian University, Carnegie Mellon University, ALU, University of Global Health Equity, Akilah Institute for Women and Kepler University

By MOSES K. GAHIGI More by this Author

Rwanda’s investment policies, security, and a conducive environment for learning are paying o­ as the country continues to attract international universities and students.

However, entry requirements, pre-entry exams as well as high tuition fees have made it difficult for Rwandan students to enroll in these universities. For example, for African Leadership University (ALU) undergraduate programmes, a student must have passed A-Level, sat interviews and passed English tests.

“They look at cognitive abilities, English language, and motivation for applying for a certain institution. This has been a challenge to local students,” said Sylvia Uhirwa, the external affairs incharge at Kepler.

As for the fees, many of the students in these international universities are on scholarships. For example, all students at Rwanda Institute For Conservation Agriculture (RICA) are on scholarships as is a large percentage of those at ALU and African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS Rwanda).

Delord Herwane a Gabonese student moved to Rwanda in 2020 to enroll for a procurement course at Kepler, “due to the many possibilities of learning the country presents.”

“The fact that it is an English speaking country was another plus for me,” he added.

Advertisement

Over the past seven years, the country as received international universities such as Oklahoma Christian University, Carnegie Mellon University, ALU, University of Global Health Equity, Akilah Institute or Women and Kepler University.

Others like AIMS Rwanda and RICA have also set up campuses. Rwandans who couldn’t afford the extra expenses of studying abroad as they seek quality education have had a chance of studying in some of these universities.

University of Kigali, which started in 2013 has been one of the fastest-growing private universities in Rwanda, its February 2019 intake enrolled 600 undergraduate students across different programmess at its Kigali campus, from more than 1,000 applications.

On its part, University of Rwanda has 30,445 students in total: 28,875 undergraduates, and 1,570 postgraduates.