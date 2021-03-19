Rwanda: Number of unregistered plots highest in the rural areas

By LEONCE MUVUNYI More by this Author

The Rwanda Land Management and Use Authority (RLMUA) has repossessed over 1.49 million parcels of land, whose owners failed to register them under their names.

The cost and long bureaucratic process are among the challenges still hindering land registration.

Rural areas have the highest number of unregistered parcels of land, with the Southern Province leading with over 503,000 parcels followed by Western Province with 399,305 parcels; 303,385 parcels in Northern Province; 261,886 parcels in the Eastern Province while the registration office repossessed 31,997 unregistered plots in the city of Kigali.

According to some of the affected people, the land registration starts with the topographical exercises showing the boundaries, design and acreage of land followed by a submission of the documents to the cell office and district land centres at the district level.

Ismael Baniganiribyabo, a resident in Bugesera District, said that due to financial hardships, he has been unable to pay for the registration fees for some of his parcels of land, while others have taken a long process to get.

“I have managed to register some of my land parcels though some of them I haven’t due to coronavirus-related effects and lack of money,” he said.

According to the presidential order No.25/01 of 09/07/2012, establishing the list of fees and other charges levied by decentralized entities and determining their thresholds, both requesting for a new land lease title issued by the Land Registrar and requesting for a map showing the boundaries, design and acreage of a land plot shall be subject to Rwf5,000 and Rwf10,000 respectively.

Viateur Ntawiheba, a resident of Kamonyi District, said there are other hitches that deter the process leading to conflicts and land disputes.

“There are so many challenges in the process, starting from getting the information on how to go about the process and the fact that some go beyond people’s control,” he told Rwanda Today, adding, “I have a forest that has been registered under the state because it’s close to government properties and the people at the Land Centre have told me that I have to write and address my issue to the ministry in charge of the land.”

The government issued an October 15, 2020 deadline for all plots in the country to be registered, but even with an extension to December 2020 not every plot has been registered.

Director-general of RLMUA Esperance Mukamana said the exercise was carried out to update the database of the land management system.