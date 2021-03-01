Rwanda: Farmers stuck with tonnes of rice as markets become scarce

By LEONCE MUVUNYI More by this Author

Rice farmers are counting losses due to unsold stock attributed to low demand, Rwanda Today has learnt.

A mini-survey by Rwanda Today in Rurambi and Gashora marshlands in Eastern province shows farmers are struggling to find a market for excess produce. This follows the rehabilitation of over 650 hectares of 1, 000 hectares that cover the entire wetland in Bugesera District.

While over 2,000 farmers in the wetland have employed the best agronomic practices, which have seen their production increase, they now cannot find a market for it.

According to the farmers, the wetland last season produced over 4, 000 tonnes, but most of the harvest production is still scattered wasting away.

Farmers are now concerned that more produce will get wasted because of the rains. “The production has been decent as it has almost doubled but we need the market for our products because if the rain keeps raining, we are going to lose it all,” Adelphine Mukansengiyumva, a resident of Jabana sector, who farms in the Rurambi wetland told Rwanda Today.

Following the flooding that washed away their crops in the previous year, the government rehabilitated the wetland.

Advertisement

As a result, production has improved due to better agronomic practices. “We are being told to start farming for the next season, yet we are still stuck with the previous season’s production, which is discouraging because we are not allowed to take it home, if I need the rice at home, I am buying it out like the rest of the people,” Mukansengiyumva.

Farmers grouped under CORIMARU – a cooperative of rice growers in Rurambi Marshland in Bugesera District said that the limited milling capacity of the factory has hindered the acquisition process of the farmers’ production.

“As we had a bumpy production beyond expectation, the capacity of the Mayange milling factory that we supply with our production has fallen short,” Athanase Murenzi, the President of the cooperative told Rwanda Today.

Over half of 6, 380 metric tons of rice are still in stocks of the nearly 2, 000 farmers that grouped into UCORIVABU, the Union of the rice farmers in Bugarama wetland that covers over 1, 383 hectares in Rusizi district.

“We had a bumpy produce, and we are currently working with five milling factories that operate from the Bugarama swamp but we are still having the production not yet taken by the factories,” Drocella Mukasine, the head of UCORIVABU, told Rwanda Today in Phone interview.

Farmers in Rusizi district blame the new directive that prevents the millers from outside districts from taking in unprocessed rice, yet the ones from the district are having money issues.

“Within the contracts, they have to take in all our production but till to date they haven’t come for it, due to market and money issues,” said Mukasine.

Players in the rice value chain decry limited choices of competitive varieties on the market, the Rwandan market continues to favour the imported long and slender-grained aromatic rice varieties.

The players in the rice value chain told Rwanda Today that the locally grown varieties, which have been cultivated over the last couple of decades are losing market share. “Farmers have got a decent production in the last season as the previous season was a total loss due to floods, for them, they wish to sell it after harvesting but it is going to take time,” Celestin Nzeyimana, the managing director of Mayange milling.

According to the Ministry of Trade, the milling factories are stuck with limited cash flow and the fact that the pandemic has slowed the businesses

so does the consumption of rice.

Cassien Karangwa, the director of the Domestic Trade Unit at the Ministry of Trade told Rwanda Today that the coronavirus negatively affected the value chain. According to Karangwa, The Millers from Bugarama wetland acquired a loan to procure the rice from the farmers, who sold out their production at a higher price in the last season.