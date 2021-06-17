Rwanda: Families worry over exclusion from 'extreme poverty' class

By LEONCE MUVUNYI More by this Author

Vulnerable households have raised concern over not having enough food to feed their children and families, raising the risk of suffering from malnutrition and stunting.

The government supports families and children from vulnerable households classified under extreme poverty or first and second social class under Ubudehe social protection programme.

Many vulnerable families say they are left out because they have not been classified as living in extreme poverty.

Yet during the pandemic, many say they have lost sources of income, meaning they struggle to feed their families.

For example, every poor household from the first and second category of Ubudehe classification with malnourished or stunted children receive monthly financial support of Rwf7, 500 or supplementary food nutrients to sustain the well-being of their children.

However, it excludes children from other categories, exposing them to risks of malnourishment or stunting.

According to official data, most stunted and malnourished children are predominantly from the excluded category.

“From the screenings we carried out in February last year, around 416 children from first, second and third categories were stunted across Gitambi sector and nearby regions, but as of now 170 children are still stunted,” Ester Zawadiyamungu, the nutritionist officer at Mashesha Health Centre in Rusizi district told Rwanda Today.

Rising numbers

Despite the multiple efforts adopted in the spirit of fighting stunting and malnutrition, there is a worry the numbers could rise due to the pandemic.

Parents say they have limited access to sources of livelihoods due to the prolonged impact of the pandemic.

“We used to do some cross border businesses by taking meat or fish from Rwanda to DR Congo through Bukavu border, but since the border closure our source of livelihood has been badly affected,” said Jeannine Ahishakiye, 32, mother of five in Rusizi district.

Health officials said despite the restriction on the government’s programmes and policies that lock out the third category, many of the children here need the services due to their malnourishment status.

According to the recent Demographic Health Survey, chronic malnutrition rates are still highest in the poorest households and rural areas. The survey showed that 36 per cent of children in rural areas are stunted compared to 20 per cent in urban areas.

According to officials at the grassroots levels, with the revision of the social classification, their hope is for the programmes to accommodate every needy child.

“We hope the issue regarding those children will be addressed. We are aware of some children from third class who may need the support as well,” said Emmanuel Nsigaye, the vice mayor in charge of social affairs in Rusizi district.