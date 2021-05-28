Rwanda: Cut in supply of consumer goods sparks higher prices

By LEONCE MUVUNYI More by this Author

Rwandans have raised alarm of a recent increase in the prices of basic home groceries including cooking oil, break and soap amid limited supply.

A Mini- Survey by Rwanda Today around city markets shows the prices of some groceries including cooking oil and wheat flour has doubled in a week.

This is affecting demand with customers reducing consumption according to traders. For instance, a the price of small bottle of cooking oil has jumped to Rwf3, 000 from Rwf1, 800, price of a five Litre cooking oil has jumped to Rwf9,500 from Rwf5,000, while the cost of a bar soap has increased to Rwf700 from Rwf500.

The price of a 25 Kilogramm of the wheat flour bag from the Azam and Azania local millers has increased to Rwf20, 000 from the usual Rwf18, 500 and Rwf19, 000 respectively, which has seen the bakery products prices’ increased.

According to the traders, unlike the processed merchandise and mostly imported products that have shot, the locally grown foodstuff has not increased.

“The prices are scaring away most of the clients. You are telling them that the bar soap is costing Rwf700 and run away, we are barely selling anything,” said Diane Akumuntu, a businesswoman in the Nyabugogo market.

According to the traders, the prices on the various commodities have started increasing with the beginning of May.

“We have started acquiring some merchandise on the increased prices at the beginning of this month, whereas, like soaps and some food items, there was a slight increase,” With the public outcry, some manufacturers' associations have intervened to regulate prices.

With the loaf of bread among other bakery products increased, the Rwanda Bread Bakers Association has last week issued the regulated prices effective May 10, 2021.