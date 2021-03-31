Rubavu trade shrinks in face of limited cross-border movements

By The EastAfrican More by this Author

Restricted cross-border movements caused by coronavirus outbreak has left thousands Rubavu district residents without a source of a livelihood.

Before the pandemic, most border communities depended on casual work around the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

While the border between Rwanda and DRC is currently partially open, not everyone is able to move freely between the two borders.

Residents living near the border told Rwanda Today that restrictions were imposed on those seeking to cross the border using the national identification documents.

Only those with passports and laissez-passer are given priority. Yet most ordinary residents do not have these travel documents which they say are costly.

Under the current pricing rates, the laissez-passer document costs Rwf10,000 at the immigration office, while Rwf2,000 extra is paid as an assistance fee for the application of the document at the Irembo agents.’

Advertisement

For instance, Juliette Uwamahoro, a resident of Rubavu district used to take vegetables and fruits on the other side of the border from Rwanda and come back with other commodities.

A mother of three told Rwanda Today that within her weekly engagement she has been making at least Rwf15,000 from vegetables and fruits, but with the restriction on the people’s movement, she is unable to continue trading across the border. “Most people who were using the IDs can’t afford the rice of laissez-passer besides the frequent cost of the testing, and we have been stuck on the Rwandan side can’t cross for any business,” Uwamahoro told Rwanda Today.

According to the official figures, before the pandemic, the two entry points between Rubavu district and Goma, Grande Barrière and Petite Barrière, were among the busiest borders with nearly 50, 000 crossing on a daily basis.

Under the deal signed in November last year, between Rwanda’s Western Province and North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the two governments agreed to allow controlled movement to enhance small scale cross border business, as well as essential workers such as teachers, medics, and students.

Thanks to the deal, besides the Covid-19 negative test certificate, the travellers have to present the passports or laissez-passer as the only travel documents allowed, which have excluded the small business owners, who need to cross on the daily basis to keep their business moving.