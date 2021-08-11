Rise in transport costs pushes up dry beans, green bananas

By LEONCE MUVUNYI More by this Author

Prices of staple food at local markets seemed to defy lockdown measures, staying flat or even falling but rising transport costs have meant urban dwellers pay more.

According to dealers in foodstuff, demand for some items has fallen what with most of the hotels and restaurants being forced to close in Kigali city and other infection hotspot regions.

“Most of the commodities’ prices have gone down or remained constant as the demand reduced due to the hotels and restaurants being closed during the period,” Emmanuel Kabalisa, a food items dealer in Nyabugogo told Rwanda Today.

“A kilo of green bananas that has been going for Rwf200 is currently going for around Rw100, which could as well be explained by the fact that plenty of banana production hit the market during the dry period,” he added.

A kilo of carrots that have been costing Rwf500 before Kigali city was placed into a bubble, it is currently going for around Rwf350, the maize flour has remained constant with a kilo goes for around Rwf800, while the price of rice has either increased with Rwf100 per kilo or remained constant based on variety and marketplace.

“With the lockdown enforced, there was limited movement of people and commodities, which has seen even prices on some perishable commodities dropped or increased as the supply was affected,” said Chantal Uwababyeyi, a food vendor in the Nyabugogo market.

“Most of the carrots, green vegetables that were coming from western parts of the country were slowed down," she added.

A mini-survey on the market places in Kigali indicated that, while the prices on various commodities have fallen or remained constant, the transport-related factors have seen the end consumers in urban places paying high prices.

“We have been jointly ferrying a truck as the food dealers to ease the transport cost, but with the new regulations that imposed in mitigating the spread of the infection, we have seen a slight increase in transport cost, due to the fact that a trader has to meet all the cost,” said Ismail Dukuzumuremyi, a foodstuff dealer.

“If a kilo of dry beans has been sourced for Rwf380 and sold at Rwf450 before the recently introduced transport regulations of commodities, it has jumped between Rwf440 and Rwf460, which reaches the final consumers at Rwf500, while a kilo of green banana sourced at between Rwf80 and Rwf120 while the end consumers in Kigali pay around Rwf200,” he added.

According to the National Institute of Statistics Rwanda, the rural consumer price index (CPI) has increased by 0.3 per cent on annual basis and increased by 0.2 per cent on monthly basis in July, while urban CPI decreased by 0.2 per cent on both an annual basis and a monthly basis. The annual average inflation rate between June 2021 to June 2020 was 4.1 per cent.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources e-soko platform, prices on the various marketplaces, have recorded slight changes during the lockdown.