Rise in Covid-19 infections worry health ministry officials

By Ange Iliza More by this Author

The festive season could usher in stringent Covid-19 guidelines or lockdowns as infections skyrocket during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

For the first time since September, over 900 cases have been recorded in one day while the average number of Covid-19 tests conducted in a day remains the same. Although the number of critically sick patients remains low so far, health experts warn that the situation risks worsening.

“We have observed that in the week leading up to Christmas, people have become complacent. Some have completely ignored Covid-19 rules, like wearing face masks, physical distancing, testing, and avoiding crowds. Complacency in adhering to Covid-19 guidelines is also reflected in numbers as well. We came from less than five positive cases in 100,000 up to 45 positive cases in less than 10 days. It is worrying and could get worse,” said Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Ngamije, a few days before Christmas.

On Christmas Day alone, over 4,500 people were arrested for violating Covid-19 rules. With the current increase of infections, more stringent guidelines are likely to follow the festive season. The government took a similar decision in January 2020 to curb a spike of infections.

During the past seven days, 4,000 from 13,000 tests tested positive, bringing the infection rate to 3.7 percent from less than 1 percent a month ago, as of Monday, December 28. While there are Covid-19 rules currently in place to curb the spread, businesses are worried that their situation might exacerbate.

Radegonde Gihozo who owns a small butchery in Kigali, Kicukiro, says the festive season was somber, and “there is little hope that 2022 will bring any change.” On Christmas Day, Radegonde sold slightly over half of what she usually sells on Christmas period. She also claims to have given out most debts.

“My business was starting to pick a few months ago. I was looking forward to the festive season to make money, but it did not happen. The situation is bad for my business and family as well. I may not be able to send my children back to school in January if it continues like this,” Ms Gihozo recounted.

In addition to complacency, the new Omicron variant that was confirmed in Rwanda in early December spark the new wave of infections.

Dr Abert Tuyishime, Head of Diseases Prevention and Control Department at Rwanda Biomedical Center said Omicron variant is to blame for high number of positive cases because how it spreads fast.

He advised the public to take the vaccine and test regularly. Rwanda targets to inoculate 9.3 million people by the end of 2022 and 5.4 million people have been so far fully vaccinated while 7.6 million got their first shot.

So far, 40 percent of the population is fully vaccinated and 80 percent of Rwandans above the age of 12 have at least received their first dose. Over 118,000 people have also gotten booster shots.