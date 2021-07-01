Restrictions: More pain on trade at DRC border districts

By LEONCE MUVUNYI More by this Author

Rwanda's cross-border trade with the Democratic Republic of Congo is in for another round of uncertainty and stagnation after the government re-introduce restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the traders and business owners at the entry points with the DRC, life is coming to a standstill as businesses have lost customers while supply of essential items is limited.

For example, in Rusizi district, one of the worst-hit regions in the country, livelihoods are not what they used to be what with the district having spent six months under the tight restrictions to contain the pandemic.

“This region borders the DRC. So we had many travellers from these countries besides those coming in from far away. With the border closed, business has been completely off,” Fr Benjamin Bapfakurera, the managing director of Centre Pastorale Diocese Inshuti- a threestar hotel in Rusizi district told Rwanda Today.

“Pandemic has badly hit our operations to the extent that even meeting the cleaning services of the hotel was a challenge.

We laid off many of our employees. Around 98 per cent of our employees have been sent home during the complete lockdown period,” he added. “There are minimal movements at the border, Given the current situation, our neighbours from Congo are not coming in. Some of their meetings were taking place here,” he added.

In addition, Rubavu district, which is one of the busiest borders with the DRC, was placed in a bubble to contain rising infections in the region.

“Border areas were the busiest routes. Before the closure of the border, I was making around Rwf1, 500 every day, but nowadays, I am making only around Rwf500,” Emmanuel Nsengimana, a bike taxi operator in Rubavu city told Rwanda Today.

According to traders at the DRC border with Rubavu district, prices of some commodities are rising due to limited supply.

“Before the border closure, a 50-kilogramme bag of sugar was going for Rwf43, 000. It is currently going for Rwf48, 000, while a 12-bar box of soap that has been going for Rwf6, 500 is going for Rwf7, 500,” Oreste Harindimana, a trader in Mbugangali town told Rwanda Today.

“I would sell one box of 12 bars of soap in three days but now I go for a week or beyond without selling that box. What I used to make in a day, I am struggling to make in a week,” Harindimana added.

For some businesses which depend on Congolese nationals, cash flow has been affected. “Most of our clients were Congolese people. After the border closure, for example, the two 50-kilogramme sacks of groundnuts that I used to sell in two days, are yet to be sold completely. I still have around five kilogrammes to sell,” Vestine Nyiramwiza, a businesswoman at Mbugangali centre in Rubavu district told Rwanda Today.

“Due to the slowdown of business in the past two months, I am finding it difficult to pay taxes ending up being fined as I post the taxes past due date,” she added.

According to the Rubavu district official figures, with the effect of the coronavirus pandemic and the stringent measures to mitigate the virus at the border, only 6,000-8,000 cross-border traders are allowed to cross on a single day down from 50, 000 -55, 000 people who used to cross the border every day before the pandemic.

“We are encouraging cross-border traders to operate in groups so that they can send the commodities in assemblage without them crossing to the other side of the border to minimise the risks of infection,” said Deogratsias Nzabonimpa, the vice-mayor of Rubavu district in charge of the economy.

On Wednesday, 23rd June, the government started enforcing new restrictions including suspending all social gatherings including traditional, civil and religious weddings.

Curfew was extended from 7pm until 4am while movements between districts were restricted. "The public is reminded of the critical importance of complying with health measures including physical distancing, wearing face masks, and ensuring hand hygiene. Penalties will be applied for non-compliance," the statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said.