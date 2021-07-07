Restrictions curtail movement of foodstuffs, increase prices

By LEONCE MUVUNYI More by this Author

Dealers in food commodities are finding it difficult to source for supplies upcountry due to travel restrictions imposed by the government to contain spread of coronavirus.

According to Cabinet resolutions of June 21, movement between Kigali and other provinces and other districts across the country are prohibited except for medical reasons and other essential services.

However, the vehicles transporting goods will continue to operate with no more than two people on board.

According to the foodstuff dealers, disruptions of movement of people and commodities, direct connection with producers or the consumers upcountry has been cut off, leading to the increased the cost.

“Not everyone has the capacity of independently hiring a truck to ferry commodities from upcountry, which sees us getting commodities from these truck drivers.

Our direct connection with the farmers has been cut off, which has increased the cost to the end consumers,” Emmanuel Mutsindashyaka, the foodstuff dealer in Nyabugogo market.

Advertisement

“As the food trucks are not allowed to have more than driver and turnboy onboard, we are now blocked from accessing the upcountry markets,” Mutsindashyaka added.

According to the dealers, with the new middlemen born out of the regulations, the cost of ferrying the commodities have increased with between Rwf20, 000 and Rwf60, 000 on a truck, based on the commodity and its source.

Despite the supply disruption, Ministry of Trade and Industry finds no reason for price rising as the movement of commodities should be unhindered regardless of the circumstances.

“The flow of the commodities should go on as usual, nothing tempered with it. Commodities that were sourced in one district going to another will keep going as usual, but with only two people on board. No reason could justify the price increment, ” Beata Twagirimana, Minister of Trade and Industry explained after the cabinet meeting.

Under the current Covid-19 mitigation guidelines, the markets and malls are obliged to continue operating with a maximum of 50 per cent of their registered vendors of essential services.

The resolutions have not only disrupted the supply of commodities coming from upcountry as dealers have been blocked from accessing some of the commodities that are plenty available in Kigali city capital.