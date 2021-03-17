Restrictions add to rising cost of living

By LEONCE MUVUNYI More by this Author

The cost of living is rising as more Rwandans pay more for food and alcoholic beverages partly due to the prolonged impact of coronavirus restrictions over the past 12 months.

According to the latest National Institutes of Statistics, Consumer Price Index (CPI), which examines the weighted average of prices of a basket of a consumer’s goods and services, prices went up by 0.4 percent in February compared with January.

The report that compiled the February data noted that the prices in the urban areas increased by 1.6 percent in February 2021 compared with the same month in 2020.

According to city dwellers, the cost of living around Kigali City is rising with the cost of basic food items and accommodation increasing during the pandemic. This is in spite of having limited sources of income.

“We have seen an increase on various food items, school fees for the children among other expenses, which are now hard to meet for low-income earners during this turbulent period,” Jane Utamuriza, a resident of the Gisozi sector in Gasabo district told Rwanda Today.

After losing her restaurant job last year, the mother of two has rented out some space to start a small vegetable business, which is now her main source of income.

Related More Rwandans at the risk of sliding back to poverty

Advertisement

Jean de Dieu Ntawukuriryayo, a city dweller, said job opportunities have reduced drastically due to the pandemic.

According to the report, the driving factors include the price rising on alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics, which recorded an increase of 11 percent, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels increased by 2.5 percent and transport costs increased by 3.5 percent.

The report added that the prices largely shot up for imported goods as the coronavirus disrupted the transportation chain, followed by locally-made commodities.