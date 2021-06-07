Real estate, hospitality top BK's non-performing loans

By MOSES K. GAHIGI More by this Author

Bad loans registered in the commercial real estate and hotel sectors have piled Non Performing Loan (NPL) pressure on Bank of Kigali (BK), keeping the market leader’s cost of risk higher than other lenders at 4.7percent.

As the economy contracted and disposable income dwindled as people lost sources of income, while travel also came to a standstill, many of the businesses in real estate and hospitality sectors took a hit.

Owners of these commercial real estate properties serviced loans using money collected from rent, but as incomes dried, with businesses reeling under the weight of the pandemic, many could not honour their rental obligations, affecting loan repayment, leaving banks in a precarious situation.

“We are seeing pressure in commercial real estate, this has increased our NPL ratio, we have also downgraded most of the hotels under our loan portfolio,” said Diane Karusisi, the CEO of BK.

Although BK’s loan-loss provisions decreased by 11.3 percent year on year to Rwf 11.7 billion, the lender's non-performing loans grew to Rwf 90.5 million by March 2021, from Rwf 69.7 billion in December 2020, according to the banks quarter 1 results.

The bank's loans under Covid-19 related moratoriums also reduced to 12 percent of the gross loans from 43 percent restructured facilities.

High cost of risk

“Our loan-loss provisions have decreased, but the cost of risk stands at 4.7 percent in quarter 1, the highest in the market, we have taken a general provision but we shall try to keep the prudent approach of December,” said Karusisi.

She said the bank’s priority will be “to keep the same level of prudence and monitor the struggling sectors like real estate”.

She however remains optimistic that by the close of the year, the bank’s return on capital will be at 20 percent, “especially if the economy goes back to a normal GDP growth”.

The lenders loan book on the other hand registered growth, bolstered by some deals it closed this year, “For instance, the Vivo deal as it acquired a local petroleum company, government is also refinancing its offshore debt and it needed a local bank, so we came in and this boosted our loan book”.

Although she said the bank does not have many deals lined up in the last half of the year, she expects their loan book to grow by between 10 percent and 15percent year on year.

Data from the Rwanda National Bank (BNR), indicates that the banking sector's NPL ratio grew to 6.6 percent in March 2021 from 4.5 percent in December 2020, and 5.5 percent in March 2020.

The NPL ratio in the micro finance sector grew from 6.7 percent in December 2020 to 7.7 percent in March 2021.

This negative growth was attributed to a surge in bad loans registered in the hotel sector, which grew from 4.5% in December 2020 to 10.9% in March 2021, and in commercial real estate, which grew from 7.5 percent to 16.7 percent.