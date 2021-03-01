Q&A with Cyprien Iradukunda a medical doctor who were recently vaccinated for Covid-19

By ANGE ILIZA More by this Author

A medical doctor Cyprien Iradukunda who has been treating Covid-19 patients was among the high-risk people who were recently vaccinated spoke to Ange Iliza about his experience

---------------------------------------------

To what extent was your life at stake?

At the hospital, we always maximize our protection but it can never be assured. Risks were high, we were literally working right in the virus’s vicinity. Any of us would contract it any time. Our lives and our families were at stake whenever we handled Covid-19 patients.

How did your body react to the vaccine?

Everybody reacts differently. Some of my colleagues experienced headaches, weakness, fever and pain in the injection area. I only experienced the latter. They are harmless mild side effects that disappear after a few days. But they should not be a concern because that is how vaccines work.

Advertisement

Does this mean you do not have to protect yourself against the virus anymore?

The vaccine does not provide 100 percent protection and it only starts working after 14 days. Besides, I am waiting for 30 days to get the second shot. So, I have to keep wearing a face mask, keep physical distance and wash my hands. Fourteen days after the second shot, I will be immunised not to the virus but to the symptoms. This means I could get the virus but I will not fall sick. However, it is important to note that even if I don’t fall sick from the virus, I can infect others around me. So, until everyone is vaccinated, I will still have to follow the usual protection guidelines.

Did you consult your loved ones before taking the vaccine? How did they react?

My family knew I would be among the first ones to get the vaccine. They were relieved because they understand how risky my job is. It is not just me, if I contract the virus at the hospital, I might infect them too. They look forward to being vaccinated.

What would you tell people who are hesitating about getting vaccinated?

I would tell them that vaccine hesitancy is not worth it. Everyone has had a vaccine before and they turned out fine. Rwanda does not produce any vaccines and given the current situation when it comes to the vaccine accessibility, one would be lucky to get it. Taking the vaccine is not about anyone individually, it will not work unless we are on the same page. The current lifestyle brought by the pandemic is not pleasant and the vaccine is the only hope