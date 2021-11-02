Public schools stare at losses, debts in effort to feed learners

By Ange Iliza More by this Author

A month into the new academic year, public schools are already counting losses and accumulating debts from suppliers as they juggle between increased food prices and the insufficient money from parents.

The new academic year came with extra demands such as expanding the school feeding programme to primary schools and Covid-19 guidelines.

And now observers are worried the goal to end malnutrition and dropouts among students through the School Feeding Programme may not be attained as schools fail to provide quality meals for students.

“In coming months, you will start hearing of schools being sued by suppliers for failing to pay on time. We cannot afford the cost and we have to feed students. It is a challenge. Some students in primary school have started refusing to pay because the quality and quantity of the meal is insufficient,” said Jean de Dieu Nsigayehe, headteacher of Groupe Scolaire Mafurebo in Gicumbi district.

Groupe Scolaire Mafurebo feeds 1,118 students in primary and ordinary level. The government contributes Rwf56 on every student’s meal per day while parents pay Rwf150.

For the first trimester that runs from October 11 to December 24, the government has contributed Rwf4.6 million which has been disbursed already.

Advertisement

Parents are expected to contribute Rwf12.4 million. Less than 20 percent of them have paid. For G.S Mafurebo to provide a quality meal to all the students, considering market prices, it needs at least Rwf20 million per month.

If all the parents contribution was available, they would have a total of Rwf17 million for food and resources needed to start feeding primary students such as cookers, stock pots and workforce.

The situation is the same at Groupe Scolaire Nzove in Kigali that has 2,648 students in primary and ordinary level. The government disbursed over Rwf10 million for the first trimester.

Andre Nsengiyumva, the headteacher, estimates the money to last until early November. So far, only five percent of parents have paid. If the number does not increase soon, the school will be in debt by the end of the first trimester.

“Parents decry poverty and market prices have drastically increased. We used to pay our food supplier Rwf800,000 for a one-day meal but now we are paying up to Rwf1.2 million for the same quantity of foodstuff,” Mr. Nsengiyumva said.

Healthy meal challenges

The national guidelines for the School Feeding Programme stipulates that for a student to have a healthy meal, they should take fortified maize, beans, amaranth with oil and salt, avocado and 60 grammes of milk. None of the schools Rwanda Today spoke to was providing avocado, milk or any fruit or animal-based food.

The School Feeding Programme aims to expand access to educational opportunities to disadvantaged children, particularly learners from low income families. Due to quality concerns of the food provided, some parents are pulling back and refusing to contribute.

Some schools have resorted to the local markets for sweet potatoes, beans and vegetables that are cheaper. There is no procedure in place to ensure the quality of food served an omission that risks compromising the quality of the food.

“I think the government should step in and maybe assist with more subsidies. If not, it will be difficult to afford food in the second trimester,” Nsengiyumva added.

Efforts to find out what the Ministry of Education is doing about the issue were fruitless by press time.