Public health scheme bears brunt of high cost of living

The public health insurance subscription known as ‘Mutuelle de Sante’ has borne the brunt of high cost of living if recent data by Rwanda Social Security Board is anything to go by.

According to data by Rwanda Social Security Board, the three districts of Kigali, Nyarugenge, Gasabo and Kicukiro districts, ranked last in health insurance contributions in 2022-2023 period.

The data shows that less than 50 percent of residents sent their contributions by July when the subscriptions were due. Other urban districts like Rubavu, Muhanga and Musanze also rank in the last 10 districts.

Gakenke in the Northern province, Gisagara and Nyaruguru in the Southern province scored the best with over 80 percent of their citizens already contributing. The overall countrywide contribution is 68 percent down from 78 and over 80 percent in previous years.

Over 88 percent of Rwanda’s 12.9 million population subscribe to the country’s largest insurance scheme. Depending on one’s social status, the annual fee ranges between Rwf3,000 and Rwf7,000 per person.

A family member can only unlock their insurance if all the registered family members have paid the fee. Given that the average Rwandan family size is between four and five people, some families fi nd it di cult to pay the fee. The average income in Rwanda is Rfw30,000 per month.

Thérèse Uwamariya is a 31-year-old single mother and street vendor living in Gikondo, Kicukiro district in Kigali. She is one of the 65 percent of Kicukiro residents who have not yet paid their annual subscription. If she has not paid for all her four children by January 2023, she will be denied access to medical services. She needs Rwf15,000 to

pay for the insurance.

“It is difficult because ‘mutuelle’ subscription comes at the same time when the school semester is about to start in September. Now I must pay for the subscription, school fees and school materials in addition to other needs like food, which have all increased in price,” Ms Uwamariya said.

According to the National Institute of Statistics, local prices of basic consumer goods in- creased by 15.3 percent while export prices increased by 12.8 percent in June 2022.

The World Bank global report on food security ranks Rwanda among low-income countries with the least real food inflation at 10 percent while the highest is Lebanon with 102 percent.

The report, which was published in July, also predicts the situation in east and southern Africa, which are currently experiencing acute food insecurity to worsen in the coming months due to prolonged dry seasons in some countries and floods in others.

Both the report and the government of Rwanda predict the market prices to worsen in the next few months. The City of Kigali and the Rwanda Social Security Board are monitoring the districts to support residents who are not able to pay the subscription fee on time.

The City of Kigali said those who cannot afford to pay will be placed in the first and second social categories that receive government assistance. It is not clear if the process to assign social categories will be complete before January, the deadline to pay the health insurance subscription.