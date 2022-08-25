President Kagame begins tour of southern and western provinces

By Ange Iliza More by this Author

Rwandan President Paul Kagame will today Thursday begin a four-day in-person citizen outreach program in Southern and Western provinces, the first in three years and the second in his third term.

During the tour which kicks off on August 25 and runs until Sunday, August 28 in the districts of Ruhango, Nyamasheke, Nyamagabe, and Karongi, Kagame is expected to have interactions with ordinary citizens mainly focused on local government service delivery.

He also holds closed-door sessions with opinion leaders.

The tour comes at a time when the country is grappling with the prolonged negative impact of the pandemic on the economy including reversing gains in poverty reduction.

Joseph Nkurunziza Ryarasa, Executive Director of Never Again Rwanda, an NGO focused on promoting good governance and peacebuilding, told The East African that the citizen outreach provides a platform for active citizen participation as well as assessment of local service delivery.

"The citizen outreach program is an opportunity for President Kagame to see the reality on the ground compared to what he reads in reports. It is also an opportunity for him to get people's views of his governance.

The outreach is an opportunity for the citizens to raise problems that have not been solved by concerned institutions or where justice has not been delivered. The program has proven to be effective because we have seen problems raised by citizens being solved on the spot."

The tour comes ahead of the country's next year's parliamentary elections, and presidential elections in 2024.

The notable districts that will be visited include Nyamasheke and Karongi which are close to the DRC border where residents were affected by insecurity.

President Kagame was last on the district tour in May 2019 and 2018 during parliamentary elections. In 2019’s Citizen Outreach program, he held a rally in Burera District in Northern Province, Rubavu district near DR Congo, toured Rutsiro District, and concluded with a rally in Nyamasheke district.

During the pandemic, President Kagame held virtual citizen outreach, he interacted with citizens remotely through the national broadcaster TV and radio, and social media channels.

Kagame’s last virtual presence in September 2020 covered various topics including the government's Covid-19 response, Paul Rusesabagina’s trial, and Rwanda's relations with neighboring countries including Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

About the Provinces

Southern Province has a population of over 2,700,000 and is made up of eight districts; Muhanga, Kamonyi, Ruhango, Nyamagabe, Nyanza, Nyaruguru, Huye, and Gisagara. Access to electricity in the region had drastically increased to 72 percent, including an increase from 17 percent to 86 percent in the last five years. 96 percent of residents in Ruhango are enrolled in CBHI and the number of classrooms has grown by 74 percent in the last five years.

Western Province has a population of over 2.9 million and is made up of seven districts; Rubavu, Rutsiro, Ngorero, Nyabihu, Karongi, Nyamasheke, and Rusizi. Its main economic activities include agriculture/agribusiness, fish farming & fishing, and livestock. The province is also home to vibrant cross-border trading, with a large percentage of the over $600 million in exports passing through this region. Electricity access has also increased to 73 percent.