Poor grades, anxiety, follow months without schooling

By Ange Iliza More by this Author

On March 21, 2020, Patrick Nshimiyimana, like other students in his former school, was getting ready for a mathematics exam scheduled for the following day.

But it was not to be. Instead, Nshimiyimana and other students across the country would receive news that would change their school life forever. They had to go home for two weeks due to a pandemic that was ravaging countries.

When he heard the news that the virus that had killed thousands of people in China had reached Rwanda, he called his brother in Kigali for details. “Maybe the announcer is just being dramatic,” his brother would say. “How bad can things really get?”

But the next day, Nshimiyimana would leave school for eight months. And so began his change in fortunes, in a manner of speaking, for Nshimiyimana is one of the tens of thousands whom Covid-19 has left in a worse off position than they were when it started Nshimiyimana had to transfer to a cheaper school due to rise in fees.

When school resumed in September, 2020, Nshimiyimana was excited to go back only to be told he would have to pay double the original fees. “I was not surprised because schools were hit by the pandemic as well. They informed us that they needed hand washing facilities and new classrooms to facilitate adherence to Covid-19 guidelines,” he said.

Nshimiyimana’s family could not afford the school fees anymore. He had to change from a boarding school, where he was paying Rwf100,000 before the pandemic, to a day school in Kigali where he pays Rwf90,000 per trimester.

Advertisement

And that is just one of the effects. His studies are lagging behind by a year while his school performance keeps worsening. His education, his aspirations and interests have all changed.

“Spending eight months without school was the most depressing experience I have ever had. At first I thought it was just a two-week holiday. The worst part was that nobody knew how long it was going to last,” he recounts.

Throughout the eight months, he tried to find alternatives to keep up with his studies. He requested his school that studies be shifted online, but only eight students out of 40 in his class were able to access online courses and the idea had to be abandoned.

It has been hard and emotionally consuming for him having to adapt to a new environment for the past eight months which affected his academic performance as well.

“It’s frustrating enough to think that I would be just a few months away from graduating if it were not for Covid-19. Due to frequent changes and uncertainties, my school performance gets worse every day and that worries both me and my parents,” Nshimiyimana narrates.

Nshimiyimana shares his story with over 160 millions of children around the world whose schools closed for more than a year, according to Unicef. The changes brought by Covid-19 might be temporary, but he says his life will never be the same.