Cancer, diabetes and high blood pressure patients say life is unbearable after some of them lost income when Covid-19 forced many companies were forced to close last year

Patients living with conditions that need specialised attention and medicines like diabetes, hypertension and cancer have raised concern over limited access and the cost of medication.

Some patients who suffer from these conditions lost their incomes, after being laid off, while some households were directly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Jeanine Musabyeyezu (not real names) has been managing type 2 diabetes since 2012, everything was going well until March this year when she lost her job, which meant all the medicine-including insulin, which she previously got on her medical insurance was to be paid for out of pocket.

She didn’t have any savings, so after she lost her job some relatives started chipping in, but this burden also seems too much for them to bear for long.

A diabetes patient has to spend Rwf126000 on average in a month to buy lifesaving medications to manage the condition, buying four Lantus insulin packets at Rwf24000 each and 30 galnvusnet tablets at Rwf1000 each.

These are the most e­ffective diabetes drugs on the market without side effects, but they have become scarce out of reach for many like Musabyeyezu.

“I am looking for another job, maybe I will get it or not, but in the meantime things elephant, even when I get some little money sometimes I can’t afford these drugs, they are too expensive” she said.

Such medicines have been ordinarily expensive for everyone, including those who have jobs, partly because the insurance packages only allow generic drugs yet many of the patients need specialty drugs, but now the situation has gotten worse as many lost jobs and joined the out of pocket category.

The situation is worse for patients in the low-income category in the villages, many of whom have lost even their little income as out of pocket treatment becomes completely untenable for them The community based medical insurance scheme mituelle de santé can only give the poor in category A access to some of these drugs, but the insulin and drugs they get on this plan also have side e­ffects.

Some had resorted to sustaining their lives with nutritional supplements, eating certain foods and using certain herbal remedies.