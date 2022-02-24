Panic as strange condition hits students in Nyamagabe district

By MOSES K. GAHIGI More by this Author

A strange condition, which impairs speech, has been reported in a secondary school located in the Southern District of Nyamagabe, leaving students, teachers and parents bewildered and unsure of what to do.

The condition first broke-out two weeks ago in G.S. Notre Dame de la Paix Cyanika, but the school kept it under wraps until alarmed parents raised the alarm when they rushed to take their affected children to Ndera psychiatric hospital but nothing changed.

The yet to be known condition manifests itself in affected children losing speech. The students who have suffered this condition have also suffered from memory loss, where they end up forgetting even simple daily routines, the strain to get words out has also led to pain around jaw muscles.

Kabasinga Jolie, a mother of one of the affected students, got to know about her daughter’s condition when she talked to her through one of the teachers' phones.

“I couldn’t believe my ears when I heard how my daughter was speaking. I was horrified, she tried to speak but what was coming out was just slurred sound, she then handed the phone to another student who told me about the condition my daughter and others had,”

Kabasinga ended up going to the school the following day, and that’s how she came face-to-face with the full scale of the situation.

“I saw my daughter and we all broke down, she couldn’t speak a single word well, I learned that other students at the school are suffering from the same condition.”

“The school administration reacted by concealing the condition, two parents on learning about the condition took their affected children to Ndera hospital and other health facilities for check up but nothing came out” she said.

The condition keeps getting worse every passing day, and some parents decided to take their children back home with hopes that the disease will be diagnosed.

The school kept the condition under wraps, to the chagrin of parents who fault the school for concealing the condition, even failing to report the cases to relevant authorities like the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education. Up to seven students at the school are reported to have been attacked by the strange speech-impairing condition, which makes those who suffer it speak like patients of cerebral palsy.

The condition has left students at the school as well as those in nearby schools in fear, worried that it could spread to communities around. When Rwanda Today talked the school on phone, a teacher said they couldn’t call it a disease since no medical professional has given the condition any name, but they have had cases at the school.

“I cannot call it a disease because no medical assessment has deemed it so but we have got cases, some parents came and took two of the students who have the condition, I can’t say much about it,” said the teacher who declined to be names, saying the matter has not been discussed by Ministries of Health and Education..

Parents and students are worried the condition, which has largely attacked students in candidate class, will hamper their performance in the national exams. Efforts to get a comment from the Ministry of Education were futile by press time.

Protracted school closures due to the Coronavirus pandemic ate into the time needed for students in candidate classes to prepare for national exams, leaving students on the back foot when it comes to what they are supposed to cover.

These closures, poverty at the household level as well as early pregnancies has increased the number of dropouts in the country.