Pandemic exposes PWDs to more abuse, insecurity, poverty

For years, Epiphanie Nyiransabimana (not her real name), who lives with multiple physical disabilities and is confined in one place, has known peace, staying in her house near the road, relying on neighbours and movements outside for security.

This changed with this year's lockdown as emboldened sexual predators, who used to fear people's movements, pounced on her.

“I don’t know who attacked me, I can’t even identify him. I am not the only one, I know others who were even impregnated through such attacks,” she said.

Epiphanie's is not an isolated case. Indeed, the coronavirus pandemic restrictions and subsequent economic contractions have exposed people with disabilities to sexual abuse, while the inability to move for those on functional therapy worsened the disabilities.

Organisations working with people with disabilities (PWDs) say sexual assault cases for women with disabilities have increased since last year, especially for those who live alone in unprotected environments.

PWDs and sexual minorities like HIV-positive sex workers and members of the LGBT community could not access vital health services and drugs while others could no longer afford needed nutritional supplements.

People with mental disabilities who used to routinely get medicine from Ndera hospital could also not gain access to the drugs due to suspension of public transport means, which caused regress in their healing process.

Although some organisations stepped in and tried to help, it was harder for those living in isolation and those in rural areas.

Human Rights First Rwanda, a local NGO championing disability rights, in a statement said although PWDs were already vulnerable in many ways, there is no doubt the pandemic compounded these vulnerabilities.

Jean Baptist Hakizimana is one of the PWDs supported by Human Rights First Rwanda. He lives with avoidant personality disorder, a condition that manifests itself in feelings of extreme social inhibition, inadequacy, and very low self-esteem.

“I have tenants but they have not paid me for months now, and my condition affects me in a sense that I coil back and don't do anything about it, so I am starving yet I have my assets,” he said.

Many of the PWDs are living in poverty and depending on handouts from family members, and neighbours but because people have lost their jobs and incomes, a big segment of PWDs do not get this support.

Lockdowns and other restrictions have exacerbated the situation: Even those who would give them something could not find a way of reaching them as many do not even have phones.

Certain disabilities have made people even more susceptible to contract and spread the virus due to their pre-existing limitations. People with visual, hearing and mental disabilities are not able to access TV, radio, or SMS messages from the Ministry of Health about the precautions to take in order to protect themselves from contracting the virus.

“Many of them don’t have any information about Covid-19, the majority only know that they are supposed to stay at home, nothing more.

They don’t know about the self-protective precautions,” said Gaudance Mushimimana, executive director of Rwanda Organisation of Women with disabilities.

She said the situation is even worse for women with disabilities living in rural areas because the pandemic threatens their safety and security.