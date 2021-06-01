Museveni's General shot in Kampala

By DAILY MONITOR More by this Author

A convoy carrying Katumba Wamala, the Minister of Works and Transport and a four-star general in the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has been shot at in Kisaasi.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning at around 9am. According to the video footage that has been circulating on social media, Gen Katumba is seen walking but his clothes are stained in blood.

Sources say, Gen Katumba Wamala was first rushed to MALCOM Clinic in Kisaasi for first aid. He is now en route to Nakasero Hospital in Kampala.

Reports coming in indicate that Gen Katumba Wamala's daughter and driver have both died after the car they were traveling in together with the Minister was shot at by unknown assailants this morning.

The Chief of Defense Forces Gen David Muhoozi is currently in Kisaasi, visiting the crime scene where Gen Katumba Wamala's car was shot at this morning.

Gen Katumba has been serving as Minister of Works and Transport in the Ugandan cabinet, since 14 December 2019.

He previously served as the Chief of Defence Forces of Uganda, the highest military rank in the Uganda People's Defense Force (UPDF), from 2013 until 2017.

He was the commander of land forces in the UPDF from 2005 to 2013. He also served as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the Uganda Police Force (UPF), the highest rank in that branch of Uganda's government, from 2001 until 2005.

Wamala was the first active UPDF soldier to serve as the head of the UPF.