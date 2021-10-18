Mismanagement, skills gaps stalk private, public hospitals

By Ange Iliza More by this Author

Mismanagement of resources and poor leadership in public and private hospitals is putting many lives at risk.

This is in addition to limited access to skilled healthcare providers and limited supervision to ensure quality provision of services.

For instance, Auditor General reported that in 2019-2020, 11 district hospitals incurred irregular expenditure of over Rwf918 million, out of which Rwf 198.9 could not be accounted for.

The losses were attributed to staff’s laxity, poor filing and disregard to laws and regulations. Mismanagement and negligence in public hospitals have extended impacts on patients in many cases.

Dr Corneille Ntihabose, head of Clinical and Public Health Services at the Ministry of Health in an interview with Rwanda Today said poor leadership, limited resources and shortage of qualified workforce are the most pressing issues affecting healthcare standards in the country.

“From our annual performance reports, hospitals have improved on critical standards that put patients at direct risk. But organisation of resources, and leadership are the worst performing categories.

Needless to say, patients are still affected,” said Dr Ntihabose. In recent months, many Rwandans have resorted to reporting cases of medical negligence and poor service on social media.

For instance, a woman at a private hospital in Kigali had her arm amputated after a nurse tied a plastic tissue on her arm while trying to collect a blood sample.

The nurse forgot to remove the tissue which took over 24 hours on the patient’s arm. The tissue blocked the blood flow into the lower part of the arm resulting in amputation.

An outrage that followed, prompted Rwanda’s Ministry of Health to launch an inspection of 47 private hospitals, and two have been closed in less than two weeks.

Experts warn the closure could hinders access to health services. Quality assurance and setting up regulations are under the Ministry of Health as the main regulator while Rwanda Dental and Medical Council is in charge of licensing doctors, nurses and dentists.

However, private hospitals are still regulated by a law established in 1998. They say it is outdated and affects their pricing thus service delivery.

“It is the responsibility of the regulator to follow up on licences offered and whether hospitals are keeping up with regulations. Though quality stems from a circle of regulators including the medical council and they all need to work together,” said Dr Emmanuel Rudakemwa, former president of the Rwanda Medical and Dental Council and lecturer at the School of Medicine at the University of Rwanda.

Among 240,000 health facilities operating in the country, 315 are private. According to the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda, since 2015, Rwandans seeking health care in health facilities increased by 30 percent.

Rwanda targets to enhance health care “through providing adequate health infrastructure, skilled and motivated health workforce as well as enabling health systems” by 2024.