Ministry moves to force patients under homebased care to stop movements

The government has intensified crackdown against people defying stay-home rules amid growing concerns over spread of the virus by patients under home-based care.

Rwanda Today learnt that the national Covid-19 task force would regularly share details of covid-19 patients placed under home-based care with local authorities of keep track their movements.

According to the Ministry of Health, local officials assisted by the community health workers would enforce stay home orders for all the asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms who are subjected to home-based care for a minimum of 14 days.

“Monitoring had been happening. What is new is that once the stay-home order is issued, an alert will be sent to the command post based at respective districts and City of Kigali for local officials to make sure that those people re spect the rules,” Samuel Dusengiyumva, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Local Government told Rwanda Today.

The Ministry of Health also indicated that it had updated its tracking technology including monitoring via phone calls as well as using electronic bracelets to alert a the government’s covid-19 taskforce of any movements by the patients under home-based care across the country.

As at last week, 95 percent of more than 4,000 covid-19 patients were being treated from homes.

Rules by the Rwanda Biomedical centre stipulate that the patients can only be evacuated to health facilities in case of progression of symptoms, while other members of the households must also self-quarantine.

Health officials also say the affected households are not allowed to receive visitors and any engagements until they are confirmed cured.

Dr Edison Rwangasore, head of public health surveillance and emergency preparedness and response, said local officials will be alerted about the affected households to ease follow up and provision of any support that may be needed at a decentralised level.

“We have had cases where individuals or families may need a range of services that require that they step outside the homes like for shopping, or households running out of water. That’s why involvement of local officials is critical so they can intervene..." He said