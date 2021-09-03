Mining fortunes looking up as prices rise in export markets

By MOSES K. GAHIGI More by this Author

The rise in mineral prices on the international market has restored optimism among Rwandan miners, in a sector weighed down by financing limitations and logistical glitches caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mineral prices have been steadily recovering from the slump that started last year, which together with the pandemic-related disruptions had dampened sector fortunes.

“There are still other challenges, but at least prices are recovering. The price of tin rose to $36000 per tonne, while coltan now stands at $1.7 per Ta, from $1.1 per Ta before the pandemic,” said Frank Butera, executive secretary of Rwanda Mining Association.

If the trend continues chances are that the country will register a turnaround in its fortunes, especially for the principal minerals cassiterite, wolfram, and coltan.

The three fetched $31.6 million in the first half of 2020, down from $56.6 million in the same period in 2019, largely due to disruptions in the sector brought by the pandemic.

Market disruptions

Advertisement

Mineral buyers, especially electronic device manufacturers, halted purchases for much of last year as production slowed worldwide to a trickle on account of Covid-19. But even before this disruption, Rwanda’s principal minerals attracted relatively low prices on the international market.

They fetched $99 million in 2019, down from $143 million in 2018 which was the sector’s best performing period in five years.

Mr Butera, however, cautioned that the effects of the pandemic linger. For instance, many sector players lack working capital since many of the buyers who used to provide pre-financing to mining companies, had halted this service, which is hurting the industry.

“Most of our miners don’t get financing from banks but from buyers in a pre-financing model, but since the pandemic they have been reluctant to provide the facilitation.”

Pandemic-related cargo glitches and delays continue to impede the smooth running of the mineral trade supply chains, exposing traders to losses.

“China, our biggest market, was in lockdown and shipping grounded. There was also a challenge accessing Tanzania occasioning port delays of high-value containers, causing real pain.

Activity is gradually picking up, and now we export almost weekly,” Mr Butera added.