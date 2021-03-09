Mental health on the decline in Rwanda due to virus

A mini-survey around Kigali found that more households are suffering from anxiety, fear, panic, depression and suicidal thoughts due to the disruptions brought about by the global pandemic

By Ange Iliza More by this Author

There is an increase in mental depression due to the prolonged impact of coronavirus. A mini-survey by Rwanda Today around Kigali found that more households are suffering from anxiety, fear, panic, depression and suicidal thoughts due to the disruptions brought about by the global pandemic.

Rwanda reported its first Covid-19 case on March 14, 2020 and over the next few days, government officials announced the first two-week lockdown countrywide.

Since then, restrictions to contain the pandemic have become a way of life for many Rwandans.

The restrictions on movement coupled with social distancing rules, limited social gatherings and working from home measures to contain the spread of the virus have had far-reaching implications as many have not only been separated from their families, but have also lost their sources of livelihood.

Didier Baho, a Kigali resident, said Covid-19 has had an irreversible impact on his life and mental life in particular.

“I have always been an ambitious person. I always had plans for my life and until Covid-19 hit, they were all in check.

Advertisement

I was devastated during the lockdown. Nothing seemed to work for me. I lost my job and I was stuck in my house alone. I turned into a nihilistic, alcoholic, lonely person. I had to seek professional help because my mental health had deteriorated,” he said.

Baho added that he knows he is just one among many whose mental health were negatively impacted and not all of them were able to get help. Since the pandemic seems like it will be here for a while, he suggested that mental health services be decentralised.

Not everyone who suffers a mental meltdown was able to get help like Baho. Clemence Uwizeye, a mother of four, who lost her job, says her personality has changed forever.

“Before Covid-19, I was people-centric and outgoing in nature. I can’t say the same now. It was hell for me because I was someone who enjoyed going to work and helping others, but was isolated at my house with my family.

Days turned into weeks and then months and I think 'coping' turned into enjoying my own company," adding, "This new development has grown overtime and even now that people are around me, I find that socialising overwhelms me and I find myself wanting to withdraw to my own space.

It is having an unpleasant impact on my children.” suicide attempts increased by 30 per cent compared with 2019 figures. Reports from health facilities from different parts of the country show that in 2020, 1,374 suicide attempts were reported compared with 916 cases in 2019.

According to Yvonne Kayiteshonga, Division Manager of Mental Health Division at the Rwanda Biomedical Centre, the increase in suicide attempts is attributed to the sudden change brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“People lost their jobs, shut down their businesses, had to stay at home for months with almost no hope of how soon things would normalise. The pandemic has caused long-term damage in how people see and feel about their lives and some reacted differently,” she said.

Dr Kayiteshonga said Covid-19 has led to socio-economic problems such as food insecurity, loss of loved ones to the virus, domestic and gender-based violence, conflicts and drug abuse.

Suicide attempts were more common in women than men and in people above 20 years old. The demand for mental health care services in hospitals increased by 20 per cent despite travel restrictions and curfews.

The majority of the reported mental health issues were linked to Covid-19 or its impact. According to RBC research, 60 per cent of surveyed Covid-19 recovered patients were faced heightened stress, insomnia, depression and anxiety.

According to WHO, bereavement, isolation, loss of income and fear are triggering mental health conditions or exacerbating existing ones.

Many people may be facing increased levels of alcohol and drug use, insomnia, and anxiety. Covid-19 itself can lead to neurological and mental complications, such as confusion, agitation, and strokes.

People with pre-existing mental, neurological disorders are also more vulnerable to Covid-19 and face a higher risk of severe outcomes and even death. In addition to worsening mental health issues, Covid-19 has also jeopardised mental health services delivery. Lockdowns, travel restrictions and limited transportation have made it harder for patients to access hospitals and services.

Dr Kayiteshonga said hospitals have had to reach out to patients at their homes or use digital means like telephone calls to help them. She added that mental health problems are almost inevitable during the current situation but there are different ways to minimise their impact.