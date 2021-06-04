Men are given more chances, says a young female architect

By ELIZABETH MUTESI More by this Author

Twenty-four year-old Prisca Umutoni talked to ELIZABETH MUTESI about her resilience and determination for success when she entered the male dominated field of architecture to demystify the myths.

How did you become an architect?

Actually, the passion to pursue sciences started since I was young. I enjoyed drawing, and I could say my father is my biggest inspiration because he pushed me to pursue sciences, especially engineering courses since he was also an engineer.

At the university I was confused in either taking architecture or civil engineering as a course. I first joined architecture for a try, then with time I discovered that I was naturally drawn to this field because it required lots of creativity and an eye for design.

Pursuing architecture also allows one to interact with people. This was important to me because I am one social person.

As a young female, what skill has served you best in your architecture career?

I would have to say my organizational skills, artistic and drawing ability. I’m extremely proud of my creativity and my communication, but it is my organization that has enabled me to track and assess the many details of each project.

Which architect most influences your work?

Architect Zaha Hadid. She was a great architect known for her radical constructivist designs. She has inspired me through her achievements as a female Architect.

In work, do you think women and men receive the same chances for professional development?

Yes. I discovered men are given the opportunity to be the one to negotiate with the clients, attend important meetings or network at social gatherings. They are also given the opportunity to present graphic communication for example drawings, sketches, construction documents.

This attitude has made it easier for men to progress into better roles while females have not really been given the same opportunities in some companies, making this field male-dominated but that is changing!

Does this mean architecture is a "man’s World?"

It is correct that architecture may be perceived as a man's profession even today and yes, there are more men practicing architecture than women.

Before joining the architecture department at school, some people used to ask me “You think you can succeed in a male-dominated industry, work and build your life around it?” But in order to fulfill my passion, I fought against all odds and concentrated all my energy on my passion.

What counts is what we have confidence in. We are sometimes taken for granted as women and not considered to be authoritative which in certain countries, that could be true, but the industry is changing.

There are architects like Zaha Hadid, that made an impact in the history of architecture.

There are more men in the industry but I see women rising to higher levels as men these days.

What would you regard as your biggest challenge at work?

My biggest challenge is that we rarely find women in this field and especially from the construction sites you can see that the number of men is higher than the number of women, which has been challenging but also motivated me.

We have always heard that women are not capable in such fields, unfortunately there are some male out there that feel women are not as qualified. The other challenge I face in this career, that I believe is the same challenge any professional woman or man could face is being told my work is not worth it when I know I have given it my all.

What words of wisdom would you give to young females that would like to pursue architecture?

Even when you may be discouraged by people around you telling you that architecture is a difficult course or it is meant for men, in my own perception.

I believe we are capable too, given that our president has given opportunities to women to contribute to the country’s development, this is why I encourage young girls to use this great opportunity to aim higher, set bigger goals and have the courage to achieve it.

After all it requires “Passion, commitment, vision and self-belief. “Believe in yourself. If you have a career break, come back on your foot hard on the pedal.” Never give up, the Sky's the limit.