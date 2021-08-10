Malawi's energy minister arrested over fuel tender scam

By AFP More by this Author

Malawi's anti-corruption police on Monday announced the arrest of Energy Minister Newton Kambala, accused of trying to bribe officials in a fuel-purchase deal for the landlocked country.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau said its investigations had revealed that the minister had "attempted to influence" the National Oil Company of Malawi to award multi-million dollar fuel supply contracts to three companies.

President Lazarus Chakwera's senior advisor Chris Chaima Banda, was also arrested.

Kambala is chairman of vice president Saulos Chilima's United Transformation Movement, a coalition partner of Chakwera's Malawi Congress Party.

Chakwera who came to power on promises of fighting corruption, in April fired his labour minister Ken Kandodo for diverting $800 worth of Covid-19 funds to pay for a government trip to South Africa.

Malawi is one of the world's poorest countries.