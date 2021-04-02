Lockdowns changed our lives for worse –entrepreneurs

By Ange Iliza More by this Author

The Cabinet meeting minutes on the night of March 21, 2020, was abrupt and its resolutions changed many lives forever.

The next day, Rwanda’s approximately 12 million people would be locked in homes to contain spread of coronavirus pandemic.

In the days that followed, thousands lost their jobs, stranded, devastated and confused. Social inequalities came to the fore, pushing over 550,000 Rwandans into poverty.

The lockdown lasted for almost two months and some form of it remained in force for months before it eventually was lifted. Since the month of March, nearly 21,000 people contracted the virus and over 290 succumbed to it.

The impacts of the first lockdown were still manifesting until the second lockdown was ordered almost a year after on January 19, 2021. Some people were able to shrug it off and managed to get back to normal but for many others, the situation was exacerbated, lives were changed significantly.

One of the affected is Jean Nkundimana, a 27-year-old father of two. He has een working as a waiter for almost four years when the first lockdown was announced.

Advertisement

Since then, bars have been prohibited to open until today, over a year after. Bar-tending was the only job he has ever done and the only source of living for him, his stay-at-home wife and their two small daughters.

“I honestly can’t explain how I have managed to hold my family together for the last 12 months. I drained my savings, sold each and every single property that I had. When they finish, I have no idea what will follow,” he narrates.

Bars are almost forgotten by now. Thousands of people are arrested every month for opening bar-like houses after curfew hours or during lockdown. Even for those who kept their jobs, life was never the same. Clementine (surname withheld) works in a hair salon in one of Kicukiro suburbs. She says her income was at least 70 percent slashed and clients no longer spend that much money on non-essential services.

Clementine now struggles to make enough money for food and basics. Her bills include rent, food, electricity, water, transport and medical insurance. She describes her life as “terrible” when she compares to how she lived before Covid-19. “Even if the situation got back to normal, my life would never be the same. I have learnt how important saving is and I think I would revise my spending habits,” she said.

Lockdown life was hard enough for many people but Clementine and Nkundimana’s hardships were easy compared to Ananias Tuyisenge’s experience. Tuyisenge lives with a disability. He needs assistance to move. He is an aspiring artist and before Covid-19 hit, his passion was blossoming into a promising source of living but it all ended when Coid-19 came.

During lockdown, Tuyisenge relied on people’s and government support. Even when he would get food or money, he still needed support to access markets or shops. He still relies on friends and family members to access the basics who he says are as hit by the pandemic as he is.

His astounding optimism and hope, he says, are what kept him going during the lonely days of lockdown.