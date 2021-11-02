Ireland gives Shs10b for Uganda’s Covid response

By DAILY MONITOR More by this Author

The Ireland minister for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora, Mr Colm Brophy, last week climaxed his three-day tour to Uganda, announcing a €2.4m (Shs9.8b) funding to the Covid-19 response in Uganda.

While in his tour in the country, Mr Brophy also decried continued closure of schools, saying it would have devastating effects on the development and growth of young people.

Mr Brophy visited Karamoja Sub-region from October 27 to 28, witnessing how various projects funded by the people of Ireland through Irish Aid are transforming lives.

“Just finishing a three-day trip to Uganda where I got an opportunity to see Irish Aid at work on the ground. Our first place was to visit Karamoja which is one of Uganda’s poorest sub-regions where we had an opportunity to see the work being done on education,” he said in a tweet on Saturday.

He continued: “And today, I got an opportunity to see vaccines being administered in Kampala, which the Irish government had donated to people of Uganda. It has been a very awesome experience to see how effective Irish Aid has been working with [government of] Uganda and its people.”

Ireland donated 335,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines in September.

In a statement by Irish Aid dated October 29, Mr Brophy was quoted to have said: “It was a privilege to see vaccines donated from Ireland being used to protect people in Uganda. Over 90 percent of Irish people are now vaccinated against Covid-19, but only roughly 1 percent of Ugandans have been afforded that protection.”

About 3.1 million out of 8 million doses the government of Uganda acquired through donations and direct purchase have so far been administered. The government is planning to vaccinate 21.9 million people to put the pandemic under control.

On closure of schools

While in his tour in Uganda, Mr Brophy decried continued closure of schools.

“The pandemic has undermined efforts to lift people out of poverty. Schools in Uganda remain closed and this is having a very negative impact on young people’s ability to learn, grow and develop,” Mr Borphy was quoted in the statement to have said.

Gen Jeje Odongo, the Foreign Affairs minister, on Friday, in a bilateral meeting with the Ireland’s minister, applauded the Irish government for their immense support and called for more investors from Ireland and market opportunities for Uganda’s coffee, cocoa, grains and nuts.

“Uganda welcomes expanding the corporation with Ireland in the areas of agriculture, tourism, health and ICT…Uganda has focused on industrialisation as indicated in our National Development Plan III policy objectives,” he said in the meeting our reporter attended.

He continued: “This is a huge task, and we invite investors from Ireland to explore the various opportunities available and take advantage of the investment incentives offered.”