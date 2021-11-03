Inclusion policies yet to help more refugees into formal jobs

By JOHNSON KANAMUGIRE More by this Author

The government policy to get refugees into the labour market still faces constraints with those seeking work opportunities decrying non-legal limitations linked to employers’ lack of awareness, and limited access to capital.

Refugees who talked to Rwanda Today say despite the law offering them rights to documentation, freedom of movement to work and engage in business, opportunities are hard to come by forcing many to fend for themselves following the cut in humanitarian aid, and the subsequent collapse of existing livelihood sources due to the pandemic.

Jean Bosco Kwibishatse, a Burundian refugee representative told Rwanda Today employers still excluded refugees with clauses requiring applicants to be a Rwandan citizen and mandatory possession of the Rwandan identity card.

“This is widespread in formal jobs, particularly in the public service.,” he said.

Mr Kwibishatse blamed it on the lack of awareness among some employers about refugees’ right to work while many refugees lacked support to pursue skills and tertiary education that can position them to make it into jobs.

Alternatives

Advertisement

This left refugees pursuing other sources of income like self-employment, where they face constraints like limited access to capital, land and movement restrictions.

For example, Anicet Uwiringiyimana, a Congolese refugee, said moving out of the camp requires one to obtain authorisation, and has to return after at least every two months to renew their permission.

The barriers stand in the way of attempts by refugees to cope with effects of the 60 per cent rations cut in May last year, and collapse of business opportunities due to the pandemic.

Ministry of Emergency Management did not respond to our queries by the time of going to press, but details show that the government and its partners planned to mobilise $25 million for a refugee economic inclusion scheme over the next three years.

Assessment by the UN refugee agency suggests that over 79 per cent of the refugees fell in the vulnerability bracket. Official data suggest that only 4.1 per cent of the camp-based refugees derive their incomes from job and wage employment, while 8.2 per cent rely on small businesses.

“The high level of vulnerability may be associated with the negative impact of Covid-19 and the containment measures, overall economic slowdown, income and job losses and closure of businesses. This indicates loss of livelihoods for many, so stepped up livelihoods interventions would be required for restoring their livelihoods,” UNHCR said in its assessment report.