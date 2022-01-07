Inaction against culprits and self-incrimination mute corruption alarm bells in public offices

The 2021 bribery index report recently released by Transparency International cast doubts on whether existing anti-graft­ measures are helping to dismantle corruption

By JOHNSON KANAMUGIRE More by this Author

Failure to raise alarm over corruption in public sector institutions has been blamed for rampant demand for bribery for a service.

The 2021 bribery index report recently released by Transparency International cast doubts on whether existing anti-graft­ measures are helping to dismantle corruption with findings saying bribery incidents go unreported.

While many fear of self-incrimination, a large number are those who indicate that no action is taken to resolve their complaints.

Another section of the respondents saw institutions and individuals they report to as equally corrupt, or fear intimidation.

The findings not only signal a setback to the anti-corruption interventions by the government, but also undermine the whole fight against rampant graft­ mostly in the private sector, traffic police and the education docket, among others.

“There is a need to strengthen existing corruption reporting tools and increase the trust of citizens to use them, this also includes to ensure more safety of whistleblowers by granting them confidentiality and physical protection if need be,” TI-Rwanda executive director Apollinaire Mupiganyi said

Advertisement

Just like last year, the latest bribery index indicates that Covid-19 is amplifying corruption, particularly in the private sector as people desperate for jobs following loss of income.

For instance, the report indicated that it cost an average of Rwf30,000 to Rwf60,000 to get local government services, bypass traffic police fines, or get a job in the private sector.

Levels of corruption, particularly plagued the education docket where it cost an average of Rwf200,000 to secure admission slot in a school, or a teaching job.

Prosecution, judiciary and water utility companies also feature on the list of institutions plagued by corruption.

According to the report, it cost an average of Rwf324,000 to bribe a judge to get an executory formula, and Rwf 300,000 to bribe one’s way out of detention.

With victims estimated to be individuals and households with incomes of between Rwf31,000 and Rwf100,000 monthly, corruption continues to make access to these services impossible for the poor and low income earners.

More than 89.4 percent of victims of corruption never reported the incidents, an increase from 88.1 per cent last year.

Anti-corruption agencies blame low reporting largely on lack of awareness