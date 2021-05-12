I’ll observe the laws, promote welfare of Ugandans, says Museveni

By DAILY MONITOR More by this Author

Uganda's longest-serving President Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Museveni was sworn in on Wednesday for his sixth-elective term of office at Kololo Independence Grounds.

"I, Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Kaguta Museveni, swear in the name of the almighty God that I shall faithfully exercise the functions of the president of Uganda and shall uphold, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and observe the laws of Uganda and that I shall promote the welfare of the people of Uganda. So help me God," the 76-year-old veteran leader, said as he read the oath of office before a section of his more than 5,000 guests, including 11 African heads of state at Kololo Independence Grounds, burst into cheers.

Mr Museveni, who has ruled Uganda since 1986, won a contested January 14 election with 58 percent of the votes, while his closest challenger Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine, garnered 34 percent

Bobi Wine contested the results but later withdrew his petition.

At least 11 African heads of state and leaders of government arrived in Uganda Tuesday and Wednesday to witness the swearing-in ceremony.

Among them were Évariste Ndayishimiye (Burundi), Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed (Somalia), Emmerson Mnangagwa (Zimbabwe), Salva Kiir (South Sudan), Hage Gottfried Geingob (Namibia) and Alpha Conde (Guinea).

Others are Sahle-Work Zewde (Federal Republic of Ethiopia), Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo (Democratic Republic of Congo), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (Ghana), Samia Suluhu (Tanzania) and Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya) who arrived at Entebbe on Wednesday.

Uganda's opposition earlier announced it would boycott the event.

The homes of opposition leaders, Dr Kizza Besigye and Bobi Wine, were surrounded by security operatives as a “preventive measure” following intelligence information that some members of opposition were allegedly planning to disrupt the swearing-in ceremony, according to the UPDF deputy spokesperson, Col Deo Akiiki.

The police and army also heightened security in Kampala and surrounding areas.