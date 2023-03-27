How women beat the odds to excel in unfamiliar territories

By Ange Iliza More by this Author

Once upon a time, in Ngoma District, a daring and determined woman named Mukeshimana Hadija decided to pursue her passion for becoming motorcycle rider. She was a trailblazer, the first woman in the area to venture into the traditionally male-dominated job.

Mukeshimana, 31, had always been drawn to the thrill of riding bikes since she was a young girl, dreaming of one day driving all kinds of vehicles. Despite criticism from those who thought she was too weak to drive all day long, Mukeshimana didn't give up easily.

She persisted and continued to ride. She refused to let other people's opinions limit her potential. Now, after 11 long years of hard work, Mukeshimana has become a master of her craft. She believes she is much better than other motorcyclists in her area, and her services are highly sought after.

She operates for 13 hours a day, and many of her clients are long-time subscribers who value her punctuality and reliability. Mukeshimana is not just a trailblazer in her career but also in her personal life. She's the breadwinner of her family, and her biggest goals are to buy a taxi and provide her seven-year-old son with a good education.

Having grown up in a family of nine siblings, she knows firsthand the struggles that can come with having too many children and the burden it can place on women. That's why she's become an advocate for family planning and has helped many other women in her community access it. She has one child and plans to have no more.

“Compared with my mother and aunties who raised me, I live a better life. I provide for myself, my son, and even my husband, which is not very common here. I am determined to become a bigger entrepreneur, if you come back in two years, I will be driving a taxi,” Mukeshimana speaks with excitement.

Mukeshimana is one of the 20 percent of Rwanda’s female population who is the breadwinners of their families who continue to break gender norms and defy expectations.

Ninety kilometers away from Mukeshimana’s town, in the bustling city of Kigali, Nyamirambo, there exists a brave young woman by the name of Salima Maniraho, better known as Ingrid, who is defying societal norms with her audacious profession.

At the ripe age of 27, Maniraho has made a name for herself as a bouncer at some of Kigali's most high-profile events, a field that has traditionally been dominated by men.

Having completed her secondary education, Maniraho found herself without any viable job prospects in her chosen field of ICT. She struggled to find her footing until one fateful day when she attended a match at Nyamirambo stadium and laid eyes on a female bouncer. She decided to approach her to ask for details about the job.

At first, her family resisted and attempted to prohibit her from joining the company that wanted to hire her as a bouncer.

“For weeks, I tried to convince them that I was both fit and passionate about the job. They resisted but I joined anyway. Now, they are so proud that some of my family members come to events just to see my work,” Maniraho recounts.