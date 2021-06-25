How my life turned upside down in the blink of an eye

By Ange Iliza More by this Author

One ordinary Monday morning, Lydie Nyombayire was getting ready for work when suddenly, she felt a tiny lump in her left breast. She would consistently see a gynaecologist, work out and was very conscious of her diet, so getting sick was unlikely, so she thought.

“I felt it but I was not concerned enough to be worried, besides, I had read before that lumps can be shortterm and normal,” she narrates.

She could not get her mind off the lump throughout the week. Later that week, she decided to see her gynaecologist. After diagnosis, the doctor’s face darkened, he could not be so certain what was going on. Suspecting that something was wrong, Ms Nyombayire went for a second opinion only to find out what was going to reverse her life in the following months.

For the next three months, she went through a number of diagnoses in Rwanda, Nairobi and India. What started as an ignorable subtle lump in her breast, turned out to be a level three breast cancer that would become the most painful experience she had ever had.

Mr Nyombayire had a hormonal stage 3 breast cancer, meaning the breast cancer had extended to beyond the immediate region of the tumor and may have invaded nearby lymph nodes and muscles, but has not spread to distant organs.

For her case, she had to undergo a surgery to remove eight lymphatic nodes in her armpit, it was spreading very fast. “My life turned upside down in the blink of an eye. It was hard to believe but I decided to stand strong and fight,” she narrates.

Before the bitter experience, Mr Nyombayire was a proud mother of two beautiful children, a booming career in the banking sector, a huge group of friends and family, her life was going smoothly. Her family and her work were her top priorities.

The 43-year-old was put on threemonth chemotherapy, her worst experience. She lost her hair, her nails turned dark, extreme weight loss, and her body had never been weak.

Months spent on sick-bed, Mr Nyombayire could not help but think about millions of women whose heads are always buried in stressful jobs to make their families better, who never get a chance to pay attention to themselves.

Her cancer was not hereditary but developed from stress, emotional shock and poor health assessment, experiences that most women have no choice but confront. “Today, when I reflect on my battle gainst cancer, I realise that everything that matters can vanish in an instant.

The family that I worked hard for was no longer part of the fight, I was all alone,” she told, with a sad husky voice “I want all ladies and hard working mothers to take this from an experienced mother and cancer survivor.

At the end of the day, your health is what matters. If you take it for granted, consequences will reflect back on your loved ones, be your own priority,” Mr Nyombayire emphasises.

“Sometimes, I couldn’t speak to my children. Everything that mattered to me disappeared. I prayed to God to give me strength,” she recounts. When Mr Nyombayire was undergoing constant and painful treatments, her family and friends were all hopeless and affected. She had to quit her job, her life was affected from all perspectives.

“I realised that my family reflects who I am. When a mother is sick, happy, stressful, ignorant or hardworking, her children and family members are the first hand witnesses to reflect on her life. If I pay attention to myself, I will give a better reflection and we all win,” she said and called out for women to give a better reflection. Nyombayire now lives to embrace life as it comes and appreciate every moment.